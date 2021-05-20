NOW, NO-HOPE PATIENTS WILL NOT GET INTO ICUs IN KEDAH – WHILE IN SELANGOR, FULL MCO WILL NEED ‘DIFFERENT APPROACH’ – OTHERWISE MUHYIDDIN & CO WILL JUST BE KILLING THE ECONOMY WITHOUT STOPPING COVID-19 FROM SPREADING

Covid-19 or not, Kedah official says no-hope patients will no longer get into ICUs

KUALA LUMPUR — Medical patients assessed with low chances of recovery will no longer be admitted to intensive care units (ICU) in Kedah, said state Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman.

He told Berita Harian the difficult decision needed to be made despite remaining spaces in the state’s ICUs in order to maximise the survivability rate of patients that will occupy the beds.

“I am conflicted about whether to disclose this situation or not, but it must be made known that in some cases, the doctors must choose if a patient should be sent to the ICU; if the patient is too chronic or has no hope, we will not admit him into the ICU,” he was quoted as saying.

“This includes patients who are not Covid-19 cases, the doctor will make a careful assessment for some cases; however, we will treat all patients to the best of our ability until they recover and are stable.”

Kedah is among states facing severe outbreaks of Covid-19, with another 417 new cases added today.

The state’s Covid-19 situation has already forced the National Security Council to impose an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) across the entire district of Kota Setar.

The resurgent third wave of Covid-19 infections has again pushed the country’s healthcare system to breaking point, with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah disclosing last week that Malaysia’s ICU capacity has nearly been exhausted.

Dr Noor Hisham previously said he did not wish to see the country deteriorate to the point where doctors must decide which patient would live and which must be left to die.

Earlier today, he also reported another 59 deaths from Covid-19 — Malaysia’s highest in the single day — along with another 6,806 new cases.

Full MCO in Selangor requires different approach, says state Covid-19 task force chief

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock along Jambatan Merdeka, at the Kedah-Penang border May 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin PUTRAJAYA — If a full movement control order (MCO) is required in Selangor, it should be implemented differently from the first one last year, says Selangor Task Force for Covid-19 (STFC) chairman Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said. He said the current situation in the state required a different approach and in conjunction with other actions that can stop the spread of Covid-19. Dzulkefly stressed that a lockdown period of two weeks was not enough to truly stop the spread of the virus, especially clusters involving multiple generations of infections. The former health minister said if a full MCO is imposed, a ring vaccination strategy should be used with mass screenings along with vaccinations at hotspots including industrial and manufacturing areas to curb the spread of the disease to other areas. “Besides that, the use of digital applications should be optimised to detect close contacts and reduce the burden of frontliners, especially with regards to the paperwork while treating patients,” he said. He also suggested that the first vaccination dose should be administered to as many people as possible by delaying the phase of administering the second dose. “If we concentrate on giving the first dose of vaccine to as many as we can, we will immediately reach the level of herd immunity, as the second dose acts as a booster to the first dose,” he said. He also advised Selangor citizens to quickly adapt to new norms in their daily lives by complying with all standard operating procedures issued by the Health Ministry to avoid being infected and to take precautions through self-lockdown. — Bernama

MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA

