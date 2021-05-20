KHAIRY RAISES MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS: HOW IS VACCINE DONOR ‘BOGUS’ IF HE EXISTED, HOW IS IT A SCAM IF HE WASN’T TRYING TO GET MONEY FROM KHAIRY OR PUTRAJAYA, WHY WOULD YONG ‘REFUSED TO PAY ANY COMPANY’ IF HE WASN’T ASKED?

Show proof of vaccine donation, KJ tells ‘Yong’

PETALING JAYA: The man claiming to have offered two million doses of Sinovac to Penang was tracked down and told to show proof of his donation, says Khairy Jamaluddin.

The Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister in a series of tweets on Thursday (May 20) said one of his officers managed to speak to the person surrounding the controversy.

“My officer got in touch with a person claiming to be Yong Chee Kong.

“She asked him if he had proof of the donation so we can facilitate it (e.g. order with Sinovac).

“He said no.

“He said he has money in an account in Hong Kong, ” Khairy said in his tweet.

“Serious allegations against my office here.”

“Besides proof of vaccine donation, Yong was told that he could officially donate the vaccines to the government before they are channelled to Penang.

“Not for him to pay any company.

“Which he refused, ” Khairy added.

The minister reiterated his stand on Wednesday (May 19) that he would be happy to facilitate the donation if the man proved he could procure the vaccines or make an official contribution to the government.

The man claiming to be Yong Chee Kong was said to be living in Sabah and was contacted by the media on Thursday (May 20).

He insisted that his offer for the vaccines was genuine and the matter had been politicised.

On Wednesday (May 19), Khairy said that the offer by a “private company” to sponsor two million doses of the Sinovac vaccine to the Penang government was bogus.

Khairy clarified that states were allowed to buy their own vaccines, as long as the vaccines are first approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA). – ANN

Man behind vaccine donation offer ‘in contact’ with KJ’s office

A day after being dismissed as a scam, the businessperson behind an offer to donate two million Covid-19 vaccine doses is supposedly in touch with National Covid-19 Immunisation Program Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s office. Relating the exchange through his official Twitter handle, Khairy said his officer is in contact with a person “claiming to be Yong Chee Kong”. The minister maintained he would be happy to facilitate Yong’s offer to donate vaccines, but the man has refused to prove the offer is genuine. “She (Khairy’s officer) asked him (person claiming to be Yong) if he had proof of the donation so we can facilitate it (e.g. order from Sinovac). He said no. He said he has money in an account in Hong Kong. “She then told him he can either show proof of the donation or make an official donation to the government of Malaysia which we will pass to the Penang government, not for him to pay to any company, which he refused. “As I said yesterday, I am happy to facilitate the donation if Mr Yong can prove he can procure the vaccines or make an official contribution to the government,” Khairy said on Twitter. The minister was responding to a news report today, which quoted a man identifying himself as Yong who claimed his vaccine offer to Penang was genuine. This came following Khairy’s press conference yesterday claiming that the offer was a sham and the company behind it does not exist. This prompted Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to urge the person behind the offer to clear the air. The author of a letter offering two million Sinovac vaccine doses to Penang identified himself in the letter as Yong Chee Kong, managing director of Hong Kong-based firm Xintai Development Enterprise Ltd. Malaysiakini’s own checks on Hong Kong’s companies registry also found that the company does not exist. Instead, there are two companies with similar names, but neither of them listed Yong as a director. Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (centre) during a press conference on Tuesday regarding the offer to donate Covid-19 vaccines to the state. According to Malay Mail’s report today, however, Yong said there was no link to the firm as he was acting in his personal capacity to donate the vaccines and never wanted exposure. “This is now a political issue. It’s not fair to me. We only wanted to donate the vaccines, not give cash,” he was quoted as saying. “I had reached out to the Sabah government via the chief minister but when they didn’t respond, Penang approached me and said since Sabah has rejected the offer, why not offer it to the opposition?” he reportedly said in a phone interview. Yong reportedly said the letter bearing his signature was written by the Penang DAP to be presented as a formal offer. It was supposed to carry the company’s address but unfortunately carried his personal address in Kota Kinabalu instead. “I didn’t write the letter. This is something my boss in Hong Kong wanted. It shouldn’t be my address,” he said. He also claimed the name of the company as mentioned in the letter is inaccurate and said the firm operates in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong. Yong reportedly said he would only donate vaccines that he procured himself. “But they want me to pay to a company in Kuala Lumpur. I don’t want that. I know the costs,” he said. Yong said he was consulting his lawyer as to whether to call for a press conference and clarify matters following the minister’s revelation. “I’m still thinking about it. Of course, I want to clear my name,” he was quoted as saying. MKINI

ANN / MKINI

