FOR SURE A FULL LOCKDOWN WILL KILL THE ECONOMY – BUT IT WON’T KILL COVID-19! INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN REGIME THE WORSE THING TO EVER HAPPEN TO MALAYSIA – IPOH & OTHER PERAK TOWNS TO GO UNDER EMCO FROM MAY 22 – WITH SELANGOR & KL THE NEXT?

Don’t kill the already limping economy with a full lockdown, businesses urge govt

PETALING JAYA: A full Covid-19 lockdown would devastate and stifle the recovery of the already badly affected economy, say two major business associations.

Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA) president Tan Sri William Cheng and Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai urged the government not to implement a full lockdown as it would cause irreparable damage to the economy.

“The association is strongly and firmly against such a move as it would destroy the nation’s already fragile economy yet ineffective in curbing the spread of the virus,” said Cheng in a statement on Thursday (May 20).

Soh said the impact of the first movement control order in March last year, where only essential services were allowed to operate at 50% capacity, was very severe on the economy, resulting in a 17.1% drop in GDP in the second quarter and loss of jobs hitting 826,100 in May 2020.

“The government had to pump in various financial aids to help industries as well as individuals wade through the unprecedented pandemic situation, without which many businesses would have had to fold their operations, ” he said in a separate statement on Thursday.

They were commenting on Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba’s statement on Monday (May 17) that Selangor may return to a full movement control order as it did in March last year if Covid-19 cases in the state continue to surge.

Though opposing a full MCO, Cheng and Soh said they agreed with the government that stricter MCO should be implemented in districts and states that have a high number of Covid-19 cases.

However, they said the government must take into consideration the interest of businesses and preservation of livelihoods before making any decision on the matter.

Cheng and Soh proposed that the government use the MCO 2.0 model that was enforced for two weeks in six states from Jan 13 this year.

They said this model allowed the economic sectors to operate but with stricter compliance to existing standard operating procedures (SOP).

They added that there should also be stricter restrictions on people’s movements while encouraging the public to stay home.

The work from home (WFH) practice should also be adopted by businesses that are able to do so, they added.

Cheng and Soh also said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme should be accelerated, with priority given to the economic sector. ANN

Ipoh and other Perak towns to go under EMCO

IPOH and a few towns in Perak, along with the Besut district in Terengganu, will be placed under the enhanced movement-control order (EMCO) for two weeks starting this Saturday, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“The towns in Perak are Ipoh, Tg Malim, Slim River, Gerik and Taiping, which will be under EMCO from May 22 to June 4,” he said in a statement today.

In all, four districts in Perak, which encompasses these towns, will be placed under the EMCO. They are Hulu Perak, Kinta, Mualim, as well as Larut, Matang and Selama.

According to the Health Ministry (MoH), there was an increase in Covid-19 cases of 119.3% from May 5 to 18 in Perak.

The 15 townships that will be under EMCO in Besut, Terengganu are Kg Raja, Keluang, Lubuk Kawah, Bukit Kenak, Pelagat, Jabi, Tembila, Kerandang, Bukit Puteri, Pengkalan Nangka, Kuala Besut, Pasir Akar, Kubang Bemban, Tenang, and Hulu Besut.

Ismail said MoH has confirmed that nine of the 17 active clusters in the state of Terengganu involved the district of Besut.

Other places that will be placed under EMCO from May 22 to June 4 are Rumah Banjir Kuala Teh in Jerantut, Pahang, Kg Terusan in Kota Baru, Kelantan, Kg Idani and Kg Pisang in Sabah and Kepulauan Tumpat in Tumpat, Kelantan.

Ismail said the EMCO in seven localities in Sempalit, Raub, Pahang, which was scheduled to end on May 21, has been extended to June 4 due to a spike in cases.

The seven localities are Kg Baru Sempalit,Taman Sempalit Aman, Taman Emas Baru, Taman Sempalit Indah, Taman Sempalit Jaya, Taman Sempalit Baru, and Taman Emas.

Another 16 localities in Sg Ruan, Raub, Pahang namely Taman Dahlia, Taman Cempaka, Taman Mawar, Taman Melor, Taman KSM Sg Ruan, Taman Bunga Matahari, Taman Mawar Impian, Taman Orkid, Taman Bunga Raya, Taman Koperasi Mewah, Taman Bunga Tanjung, Rumah Murah Sg Ruan, Taman Sg Ruan, Taman Melewar, Taman Bunga Angsana, and Kg Baru Sg Ruan will have an extension of EMCO until June 4 as well.

He said the EMCO for Sekolah Menengah Ugama Pantai Manis, Papar, Sabah, which is scheduled to end on May 20, will be extended until June 3.

“To date, MoH has conducted 495 screening tests, 61 of which were confirmed positive for Covid-19,” said Ismail.

Meanwhile, 495 individuals were arrested for violating standard operating procedure. Of that number, a total of 468 individuals were compounded while another 27 were remanded. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

