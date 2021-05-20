LOOK NO MORE, HERE I AM – KHAIRY’S SO-CALLED BOGUS DONOR YONG CHEE KONG TELLS HIS SIDE OF THE STORY – AND NO SURPRISES, THERE’S A TRAIL OF MUCK! ‘THEY WANT ME TO PAY TO A COMPANY IN KL. I DON’T WANT THAT. I KNOW THE COSTS,’ YONG EXPLAINS HE’S ONLY KEEN TO DONATE VACCINES HE PROCURES HIMSELF NOT GIVE CASH – AND VACCINES DONATION ORIGINALLY MEANT FOR SABAH BUT SABAH’S HAJIJI DIDN’T RESPOND – SO PENANG ASKED FOR APPROVAL INSTEAD
Mysterious vaccine ‘donor’ Yong Chee Kong becomes a hot search term on Google
PETALING JAYA: Yong Chee Kong has become a very famous name in Malaysia overnight.
Malaysians are curious to know more about the mysterious individual who reportedly offered to donate two million doses of CoronaVac vaccines to Penang, after Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin dismissed the offer as bogus.
A search of his name on Google Trends, a website by the tech giant that analyses the popularity of top search queries in Google Search across various regions and languages, shows that the term “Yong Chee Kong” recorded a big jump in popularity in Malaysia from Wednesday (May 19).
According to Google Trends, searches for his name by Malaysians over the last week went up from zero to 100 points over four hours from noon to 4 pm on Wednesday.
The numbers represent the search interest relative to the highest point for the selected region and time.
A value of 100 is the peak popularity of the term, while a value of 50 means that the term is half as popular.
A search on Google Maps over Yong’s mailing address in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, showed an ordinary double-storey terrace house on a quiet street.
Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow had claimed in a press conference on Tuesday that the Health Ministry declined to approve Penang’s request for a private company to sponsor two million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China.
DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng then entered the fray by urging Chow to just accept the vaccine offer without the Federal government’s approval and deal with the consequences later.
On Wednesday (May 19), Khairy, who is also the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister, said the offer to the state government was bogus.
According to Khairy, Lim and Chow had made the claim based on a letter from one “Yong Chee Kong”, who said he is a Malaysian working at Hong Kong-based Xintai Development Enterprise Ltd.
“Yong” claimed that he had been in touch with Sinovac Biotech and was willing to pay a US$2mil (RM8.28mil) deposit to procure the vaccine.
However, Khairy, upon checking with Sinovac Biotech, found there was no application made to the producer about such a donation while its international sales head Coco Chang confirmed that she had not been contacted by “Yong” on the matter.
In the letter produced by the Penang state government,”Yong” claimed he had been in touch with Chang.
Khairy also said that a search for Xintai Development Enterprise yielded no results, adding that a staff member had alerted him to a similar letter by “Yong” delivered to him on Feb 9, also offering to donate two million doses to Sabah.
Chow has since called on the “private company” to come forward and clear its name..
Chow also maintained that the Penang government had taken prudent action after receiving the offer through a letter dated Feb 1, and sought the opinion of the state Health Department on the matter. ANN
Labelled ‘bogus’ by Khairy, man claiming to be Yong Chee Kong insists pledge of two million Sinovac doses to Penang is real
KOTA KINABALU — A man claiming to be the Sabah businessman offering to donate two million Sinovac vaccine doses to Penang insisted his offer was genuine and not “bogus” as described by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaludin yesterday.
“I had reached out to the Sabah government via the chief minister but when they didn’t respond, Penang approached me and said since Sabah has rejected the offer, why not offer it to the Opposition?” he said during a phone interview with Malay Mail.
Yong also explained that the letter bearing his signature was written by the Penang DAP to be presented as a formal offer and that it unfortunately carried his private address and not that of a company.
“I didn’t write the letter, this is something my boss in HK wanted, it shouldn’t be my address,” he said.
Following the Penang government’s allegation that Putrajaya was blocking this “donation”, Khairy revealed yesterday that due diligence the government performed found no evidence that the donor had contacted either Sinovac in China or its local distributor here.
Khairy further alleged that there was no record of Yong or the company following checks in Hong Kong, after which the minister described the purported offer to be “bogus”.
During the dispute between Putrajaya and Penang, the purported offer letter was also leaked online, which included Yong’s address here.
Malay Mail visited the address, a home in an established upper-middle class suburban neighbourhood in the state capital, near a Chinese private school and about 10 minutes drive to the city centre.
The Taman Sinar Baru semi-detached unit appeared to be a family home, with several vehicles parked in front, but no doorbell.
No one came out when Malay Mail attempted to contact the occupants today.
However, during a previous visit by another publication, an elderly woman had emerged and provided Yong’s number when the reporters said they had been unable to contact him.
The publication shared this information with Malay Mail.
When Malay Mail contacted the number, the person identifying himself as Yong sounded surprised that he was being contacted about the matter.
Sounding as though he was chewing or eating when he answered, Yong asked how Malay Mail was able to obtain his number.
After this was explained, he told Malay Mail that his company name as included in the letter was inaccurate and that it should not have carried his personal address as the firm operated in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.
When asked if his offer to donate the vaccines remained valid, Yong claimed to have spoken to an aide to Khairy yesterday about the matter.
He reiterated that he would only donate vaccines that he procured himself and was not offering funds to purchase vaccines.
“But they want me to pay to a company in KL. I don’t want that. I know the costs,” he said.
Yong also said he was consulting his lawyer about whether to call for a press conference and clarify matters following the minister’s revelation.
“I’m still thinking about it. Of course I want to clear my name,” he said.
Yesterday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow demanded that Yong’s company publicly address Khairy’s allegations as they were serious in nature.
Chow previously said the company had offered to donate two million doses of Sinovac, the Covid-19 vaccine from China, back in February, adding that the state secretary had officially written to the Health Ministry secretary-general for approval to accept the donated vaccine. MALAY MAIL
ANN / MALAY MAIL
