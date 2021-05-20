WHY SO ‘TIDAK APA’ – ‘THIS IS THE MALAYSIAN CABINET, ONE OF THE LARGEST PER CAPITA IN THE WORLD, BUT THE MOST USELESS’ – SHOCK NEW RECORD NUMBER OF DEATHS BUT APATHETIC ‘EMERGENCY RULE’ MUHYIDDIN & CO TO DECIDE ONLY TOMORROW WHAT NEXT TO DO – YET ‘WHY CAN’T WE HAVE A MEETING TODAY’ – INDEED ‘AT THE RATE THINGS ARE HAPPENING, THE CABINET SHOULD BE MEETING DAILY’

With record high cases, deaths, why can’t you meet today, MPs ask govt

PETALING JAYA: Opposition MPs have questioned the government’s lack of urgency after it announced that it will have a meeting tomorrow to discuss a stricter lockdown despite the rapidly worsening Covid-19 situation.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases have reached alarming heights over the past week, with today’s record high of 6,806 cases coming a day after the previous high of 6,075 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll has been unprecedented too, with a new high being recorded three times in the past six days. Today, the country recorded 59 deaths.

Earlier today, de facto law minister Takiyuddin Hassan told reporters in Kelantan that the government would deliberate on whether a stricter lockdown should be imposed at a National Security Council (MKN) meeting tomorrow, chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

On Twitter, Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said that “at the rate things are happening, the Cabinet should be meeting daily,” in an apparent plea for more urgency in addressing the pandemic.

This was echoed by her DAP colleague and Bakri MP, Yeo Bee Yin, who said: “Why can’t we have a meeting today?”

Others in the political sphere weighed in on the matter, too.

Co-founder of MUDA Lim Wei Jiet said that it appeared as though some politicians had no issues meeting for other purposes, but could not see the need to urgently call for a meeting when people were “fighting for their lives”.

“This is the Malaysian Cabinet, one of the largest per capita in the world, but the most useless.”

Record high 59 Covid-19 deaths