BOMBSHELL – AS CALLS FOR MUHYIDDIN TO STEP DOWN ESCALATE – PAKATAN TELLS PUTRAJAYA TO RETHINK VACCINE STRATEGY – EVEN AS BUSINESSMAN CALLED BOGUS’ BY KHAIRY COMES CLEAN – INDEED KHAIRY MUST STOP JEALOUSLY GUARDING THE ‘NIP’ AS HIS PERSONAL FIEFDOM & GATEWAY TO POLITICAL GLORY – WHEN LIVES ARE SERIOUSLY AT STAKE
Labelled ‘bogus’ by Khairy, man claiming to be Yong Chee Kong insists pledge of two million Sinovac doses to Penang is real
KOTA KINABALU — A man claiming to be the Sabah businessman offering to donate two million Sinovac vaccine doses to Penang insisted his offer was genuine and not “bogus” as described by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaludin yesterday.
Identifying himself as Yong Chee Kong from Hong Kong-based investment company Xintai Enterprise Development Limited, he told Malay Mail when contacted that there was no link to the firm as he was acting in his personal capacity to donate the vaccines and never wanted the exposure.“This is now a political issue. It’s not fair to me. We only wanted to donate the vaccines, not give cash,” said Yong.
He also asserted that the offer was not initially meant for Penang but Sabah.
According to the address that was included in the letter offering the vaccines to Penang, Yong is a resident of the state.
“I had reached out to the Sabah government via the chief minister but when they didn’t respond, Penang approached me and said since Sabah has rejected the offer, why not offer it to the Opposition?” he said during a phone interview with Malay Mail.
Yong also explained that the letter bearing his signature was written by the Penang DAP to be presented as a formal offer and that it unfortunately carried his private address and not that of a company.
“I didn’t write the letter, this is something my boss in HK wanted, it shouldn’t be my address,” he said.
Following the Penang government’s allegation that Putrajaya was blocking this “donation”, Khairy revealed yesterday that due diligence the government performed found no evidence that the donor had contacted either Sinovac in China or its local distributor here.
Khairy further alleged that there was no record of Yong or the company following checks in Hong Kong, after which the minister described the purported offer to be “bogus”.
During the dispute between Putrajaya and Penang, the purported offer letter was also leaked online, which included Yong’s address here.
Malay Mail visited the address, a home in an established upper-middle class suburban neighbourhood in the state capital, near a Chinese private school and about 10 minutes drive to the city centre.
The Taman Sinar Baru semi-detached unit appeared to be a family home, with several vehicles parked in front, but no doorbell.
No one came out when Malay Mail attempted to contact the occupants today.
However, during a previous visit by another publication, an elderly woman had emerged and provided Yong’s number when the reporters said they had been unable to contact him.
The publication shared this information with Malay Mail.
When Malay Mail contacted the number, the person identifying himself as Yong sounded surprised that he was being contacted about the matter.
Sounding as though he was chewing or eating when he answered, Yong asked how Malay Mail was able to obtain his number.
After this was explained, he told Malay Mail that his company name as included in the letter was inaccurate and that it should not have carried his personal address as the firm operated in Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong.
When asked if his offer to donate the vaccines remained valid, Yong claimed to have spoken to an aide to Khairy yesterday about the matter.
He reiterated that he would only donate vaccines that he procured himself and was not offering funds to purchase vaccines.
“But they want me to pay to a company in KL. I don’t want that. I know the costs,” he said.
Yong also said he was consulting his lawyer about whether to call for a press conference and clarify matters following the minister’s revelation.
“I’m still thinking about it. Of course I want to clear my name,” he said.
Yesterday, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow demanded that Yong’s company publicly address Khairy’s allegations as they were serious in nature.
Chow previously said the company had offered to donate two million doses of Sinovac, the Covid-19 vaccine from China, back in February, adding that the state secretary had officially written to the Health Ministry secretary-general for approval to accept the donated vaccine. MALAY MAIL
Rethink vaccine strategy to save lives, Pakatan tells Putrajaya
PUTRAJAYA needs to review the current vaccine strategies and implement a new rollout approach to resolve the country’s vaccine supply shortfall issue, said the Pakatan Harapan Covid-19 vaccination committee.
It urged the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) to speed up its vaccine approval, expand the basket of vaccine mix and allow state governments and private hospitals to provide vaccines to paying customers.
In a statement released today, the committee urged the Ministry of Health and its own committee to review the current vaccine strategies to hasten the vaccination exercise.
The statement was jointly signed by Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Dr Lee Boon Chye, Dr Kelvin Yii, Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli, Sim Tze Tzin, Dr Ong Kian Ming, Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud, Dr Norlela Ariffin and Veerapan Supramaniam.
They said the current vaccination drive is too slow and ineffective to curb the record-breaking spike in Covid-19 infections in the country, which hit a record high of 6,075 new cases yesterday. The figure today increased to 6,806.
“Based on the May 5 statement by Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Phase 3 of immunisation may possibly be delayed due to an insufficient supply of vaccines.
“This raises a drastic concern as the patience of millions of Malaysians are stretched thin due to the incredibly idle pace of the vaccine rollout.
“The government is relying on three NPRA-approved vaccines: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac. Relying merely on just three vaccines is too few and too risky,” they said.
The committee said the NPRA must first expedite the review and approval of vaccine candidates, especially those approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and corresponding health authorities overseas.
“The tedious bureaucratic processes must be cut short and expedited, while preserving the independence of the review process to ensure swift approvals while safeguarding the safety and efficacy of those vaccines,” the committee said.
“As of now, the Sputnik V and Cansino vaccines are still pending approval after many months. This is too slow.”
The committee said the process can be sped up with the assistance from peer competent agencies from other nations.
“If the two vaccines mentioned are approved, the resulting acceleration of the vaccine rollout would play a major role in fighting the current spike of Covid-19.”
The committee also suggested expanding the current selection of vaccines.
It said Putrajaya must take initiative to procure new WHO-approved vaccines such as Janssen and Moderna.
“We should also start to negotiate with late-stage trial vaccines such as Sinopharm, Novavax and more. The government must not be content with the current variety of vaccines, as pharmaceutical companies have directed their priorities to wealthy nations,” the committee said.
“Malaysia can afford to purchase vaccines at or above market price to secure early vaccine delivery, a tactic used by Israel and the UAE.
“The adverse impact of slow vaccination to the economy greatly overshadows the cost of spending a little more to buy vaccines. Malaysia must not be trapped in the Titanic, waiting for the current fleet of lifeboats but must instead buy more “tickets” to new lifeboats.
The third strategy that can be taken up by Putrajaya is to liberalise the vaccination programme to enable state governments and private healthcare entities such as hospitals and medical providers to procure and vaccinate paid customers.
“This will draw market forces to fill the gap. The federal government would then be able to use their limited resources to focus on efforts to vaccinate the rest of the population.”
The committee warned that Putrajaya must refrain from repeating previous mistakes in vaccination procurement.
“Malaysia was late in procurement compared to neighbouring countries such as Singapore and Indonesia.”
“Our ‘wait and see’ attitude has led to the failure to control the current spike and has consequently cost us many lives. As grave as our situation may seem, all is not lost.”
“Now it is time for us to take a stand to rethink our vaccine strategies and save lives.”
The government has imposed MCO 3.0 nationwide from May 12 to June 7 to curb the spread of the virus. However, economic sectors are allowed to operate with the tighter standard operating procedures. Social activities and restaurant dine-ins are prohibited.
Despite this, daily Covid-19 cases have been spiking, with the country registering a record 6,806 infections today while the number of deaths registered yesterday was 47. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Step down and let PH lead war against Covid-19, DAP rep tells PM
KOTA KINABALU: A Sabah assemblyman is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and his federal Cabinet amid speculation that a full nationwide lockdown is imminent.
The DAP’s Luyang representative Phoong Jin Zhe, at the same time, called on the people to give Pakatan Harapan an opportunity to lead the country in the war against the pandemic.
“This is to give Malaysia a chance to break through (the pandemic) with a new line-up of leadership,” he said in a statement here today.
“It is urgent that we have a ‘War Cabinet’, a concept by former British prime minister Winston Churchill during World War II, because our nation is now at war with the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Since we have already declared a state of Emergency, it is time we treat this pandemic like war. Malaysia deserves a new, courageous and skilled leadership to combat this pandemic.”
Phoong, who is also the DAP Youth national publicity secretary, said that despite a movement control order (MCO) and the declaration of Emergency last January, cases had continued to surge instead of reducing and that the government had failed Malaysians.
Yesterday’s 6,075 new Covid-19 cases showed that the pandemic was getting out of control, he said, and without appropriate measures to tackle it, Malaysia might face a Covid-19 tsunami similar to that of India. Malaysia reported 6,806 cases today.
He said: “This government did not only fail to contain the pandemic but is also performing poorly on our only hope of ending this pandemic – the vaccination programme.”
He said it was not an exaggeration to take India as an example as the country had, in February, recorded an average of 9,000 cases daily but this rose to 300,000 cases per day in three months.
“According to statistics, total cases divided by overall population shows that India would have 18,317 cases per million people.”
Saying that Malaysia had recorded 14,648 cases per million people, he noted that India’s population, however, was 43 times more compared with Malaysia’s.
“This shows that our situation is not optimistic,” Phoong said.
He added that, according to data, up to May 17, only 1.23 million Malaysians had taken their first vaccine jab, with only 760,000 Malaysians being fully inoculated.
He said the national vaccination programme had been in place for three months and 42% of the population had already registered.
“However, only approximately 6% of our population took the first jab. The government must give the public an explanation for the delay.
“The 2021 budget allocated RM3 billion to purchase vaccines and the government even utilised billions from the National Trust Fund. These were all approved without going through Parliament.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY