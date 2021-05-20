SLAP IN THE FACE FOR MUHYIDDIN – THERE GOES HIS EMERGENCY RULE ‘TRUMP CARD’: PER ROYAL DECREE, JOHOR MB CALLS FOR MEETING OF MPs & ASSEMBLYMEN – ‘ALTHOUGH EMERGENCY IS IN FORCE, THE JOHOR GOVT WILL ENSURE THE STATE SECRETARY & JOHOR LEGAL ADVISER ARE PRESENT’

JOHOR BARU — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today said that a meeting involving the state’s members of Parliament and state assemblymen to discuss the rising new Covid-19 cases will take place by next week.

He said this is to abide by the Sultan of Johor’s earlier decree for all of the state’s elected representatives to attend a meeting in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases and the welfare of Johoreans.

“Discussions on the matter will be held next week and the Johor government has given an assurance that the matter discussed will be referred to the National Security Council,” said Hasni in a statement issued here today.

The Benut assemblyman’s response came after Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had earlier decreed for all members of Parliament and state assemblymen to meet and discuss their views on the Covid-19 epidemic as well as solving the problems faced by Johoreans.

Hasni, who will chair the meeting, said the discussion will further strengthen and improve the efforts that have been taken by both the state and federal governments to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This includes increasing the capacity of the existing Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) and the Vaccination Centre (PPV) in Johor.

“Although the Emergency is in force, the Johor government will ensure that the State Secretary and the Johor Legal Adviser are also present to see the smooth running of the discussion,” said Hasni.

Today, the Health Ministry said new Covid-19 infections have surged to a further 6,806 cases in the last 24-hour period. This new jump comes after the country recorded a new high of 6,075 cases yesterday.

At press time, Selangor remains top of the list for most cases at 2,277, followed by 655 in Kuala Lumpur and 615 in Johor.

MALAY MAIL

