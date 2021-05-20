PETALING JAYA: Although the state assembly is closed because of the Emergency, the Sultan of Johor wants all MPs and assemblymen in the state to meet and discuss how they can curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar voiced concern over the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, where 699 infections were recorded yesterday.

Sultan Ibrahim said the state government, MPs and assemblymen all had a role to play in curbing the spread of the virus and helping those affected.

He said although Parliament and the state assembly could not sit during the Emergency, the elected representatives need to be roped in to help address the situation.

“As such, I urge for a discussion and meeting to be held involving all MPs and assemblymen in Johor, to be chaired by the menteri besar.

“Through this, all elected representatives can give their ideas and views on curbing the spread of the virus and resolving the problems faced by the people.” – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

