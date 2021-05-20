MALAYSIA IN SERIOUS TROUBLE – SHARE MARKET & RINGGIT VALUE PLUNGING DOWN – ONLY COVID-19 CASES SHOOTING UP – U.S. CENTRE FOR DISESASE CONTROL ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY – HAPLESS MUHYIDDIN REGIME STILL CLUELESS & ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT STAYING IN POWER

OSTB : May I suggest that the government work extra hard on teaching people the importance of using disinfectants more frequently and thoroughly. Especially for their hands, handwashing with soap and PLEASE DO NOt TOUCH your face with your hands for any reason whatsoever, unless you have just washed your hands with soap.

Jangan cium tangan sesiapa pun. No shaking hands, jangan bersalam tangan dengan siapa pun. Keep your faces covered.

My strong advice is wear a hat because your hair traps so much dust and solid particles from the air. Keep your heads covered. Wear hats – men and women, boys, girls. When you go to public places do not touch anything – door knobs, table tops.

Hotels should have their own staff dishing out food at buffets. Do Not let people touch the ladels, utensils etc that spread the virus.

2. Bursa in the red yesterday. Over 1,000 stocks were down in the red yesterday. That is a huge vote of no confidence in the economy.

3. The Ringgit is also down to 4.15 against the US Dollar. The Ringgit was at RM4.00 to the USD on January 1st 2021. It has been sliding since then. No one in the government seems to understand what to do with the economy.

We are in pretty bad shape. It is not just the Covid. There is no leadership of workable ideas. No leadership of what needs to be done.

Tuan-tuan it is a TWO STEP Process.

Step 2 is still an unknown situation. What is Step 2? Step 2 is implementation. Even the best ideas if poorly implemented, they will not create any economic turnaround. I must say that in Malaysia ‘Implementation’ is terrible.

But way before before Step 2, we need Step 1. Step 1 is good ideas. We need Step 1. Without Step 1 there can be no Step 2. Without good ideas there can be no Implementation.

4. CDC Travel Advisory for Malaysia.

I got this yesterday. The US Center for Disease Control in Atlanta issued a travel warning against travelling to Malaysia.