‘COME & CLEAR YOUR NAME’ – PENANG’S KON YEOW URGES PRIVATE FIRM TO COME FORWARD – ‘KHAIRY SAYS YOU’RE BOGUS, A SCAM & DOES NOT EXIST AT ALL’

Vaccine donation: Penang CM urges firm to come forward following ‘bogus’ claim

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has urged a private company that pledged to contribute two million doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to Penang to come forward and deny it was a ‘bogus firm‘ as claimed by a federal minister.

This came after Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) Khairy Jamaluddin said that the company did not exist at all.

In a statement today, Chow said Khairy’s accusation was serious and thus the director and the company should come forward to dismiss the allegation.

“The state government urges the company to offer an explanation and show relevant evidence to clear its name and image,” he said.

Chow stressed that the Penang government had taken prudent action when it accepted the vaccine offer via a letter dated Feb 1 by seeking the views of the Penang Health Department.

“The state Health Department requested us to refer the matter to the Health Ministry for further views and advice,” he said.

“On March 12, Heath Ministry secretary-general Mohd Shafiq Abdullah replied to us that it was unnecessary to consider contributors of vaccines as the federal government had planned and implemented the National Immunisation Programme,” he said.

MKINI

