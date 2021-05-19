HARUSSANI, THE FIRE-BREATHING PERAK MUFTI WHOSE EXTREME COMMENTS USED TO SHAKE THE COUNTRY, INFECTED WITH COVID-19 – HIS DEPUTY DECLINES TO CONFIRM INTUBATION RUMOURS

Saarani said he was informed by Harussani’s deputy, Datuk Zamri Hisham, that the state Islamic leader and his wife tested positive prior to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations last week.

“The mufti and his wife are currently receiving treatment at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) here. Let us pray that our mufti gets better soon,” he told an online press conference.

Messages alleging that Harussani and four staff members were positive for Covid-19 have been circulating online.

In these, it was alleged that Zamri was the person who disclosed the information.

According to a New Straits Times report, Zamri declined to confirm rumours that Harussani has been intubated and referred the question to the mufti’s family.

Malay Mail has attempted to contact Zamri for further information.

MALAY MAIL

