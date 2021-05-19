‘YA, NAJIB – MALU APA KAN?’ – KHAIRY MOCKS HIS EX-BOSS NAJIB – ‘YOUR MATHS MAY CORRECT NOW. BUT RATE OF VACCINATION WILL INCREASE IN JUNE, JULY & AUGUST. SO WE WILL REACH HERD IMMUNITY BY END-2021’

Politics | May 19, 2021 by | 0 Comments

KJ to Najib: ‘Keep ignoring my explanations, malu apa kan?’

Khairy Jamaluddin today threw shade at former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak over the latter’s continuous attack on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

The minister in charge of coordinating the NIP said Najib had been ignoring his explanation on the rate of vaccination, despite him having repeated it many times.

“As I have said again and again, the rate of vaccination will increase. It will increase in June, it will increase in July and it will increase in August.

“With the rate we are projecting, I am confident that we can finish (vaccination programme) by this year. Of course, if we take today’s rate, it will take a long time. I have said this again and again, and he (Najib) continues to ignore me.

“But what to do… malu apa kan (what’s to be ashamed of, right)?” Khairy told a virtual press conference, taking a swipe at Najib’s famous tagline “Malu Apa Bossku“.

Earlier today, Najib once again criticised the NIP for being slow, where he claimed that at the rate of how things are being done, it would take six years before Malaysia can reach herd immunity.

The Pekan MP previously raised the same issue on his social media accounts several times. MKINI

We can reach herd immunity by end-2021, says Khairy

PETALING JAYA: The country’s vaccination programme is already being ramped up and can be completed before the end of the year, says coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He was responding to former prime minister Najib Razak’s repeated claims that it will take years to reach herd immunity at the current rate of immunisation.

In a virtual press conference today, the science, technology and innovation minister said that while the figure of 6.1 years cited by the former prime minister on Facebook today was mathematically true, it did not factor in the imminent increase in vaccination rates nationwide.

“Najib keeps on saying that at the rate we are going, it will take six years. Of course if you take the current rate, that’s how long it will take, but as I’ve said again and again the rate will increase.

“It’ll increase in June, July, August, and with the rate we are projecting, I am confident that we can finish this year.”

He said Najib had “conveniently ignored” similar statements he had made about the vaccination rates steadily increasing month-to-month.

Khairy said that yesterday alone, 76,000 people had been vaccinated, which was well above the average of 30,000 to 40,000 inoculations predicted earlier.

On the announcement made by the Selangor state government that employers could apply to receive vaccines for their staff, he said that if the unnamed 2.5 million jabs were from Sinovac, the state government would have to wait its turn as the federal government will take precedence.

“All states can start their own rollouts … and I can tell you categorically, if Selangor is referring to the Sinovac vaccine, then the national programme is prioritised. I don’t know when Selangor will receive the vaccines it claims to have bought.”

He said he had already instructed Pharmaniaga, which has been tasked with both importing the finished product and filling-and-finishing a portion of the government’s 12 million doses, to deliver the vaccines to the federal government first.

“Any further orders from the states for the finished product from the Sinovac factory in Beijing, can only be delivered after the federal government’s order is fulfilled in its entirety.”

He said he had spoken to Sarawak deputy chief minister and state disaster management chairman Douglas Uggah Embas, and assured him that additional Sinovac orders for the state were not needed as the federal government would deliver the vaccines to Sarawak and all states, as soon as supplies come in.

In an update on procurement, he said a local firm had expressed interest in registering the Moderna vaccine, and that the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine was still under consideration by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle