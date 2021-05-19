‘YA, NAJIB – MALU APA KAN?’ – KHAIRY MOCKS HIS EX-BOSS NAJIB – ‘YOUR MATHS MAY CORRECT NOW. BUT RATE OF VACCINATION WILL INCREASE IN JUNE, JULY & AUGUST. SO WE WILL REACH HERD IMMUNITY BY END-2021’

KJ to Najib: ‘Keep ignoring my explanations, malu apa kan?’

Khairy Jamaluddin today threw shade at former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak over the latter’s continuous attack on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

The minister in charge of coordinating the NIP said Najib had been ignoring his explanation on the rate of vaccination, despite him having repeated it many times.

“As I have said again and again, the rate of vaccination will increase. It will increase in June, it will increase in July and it will increase in August.

“With the rate we are projecting, I am confident that we can finish (vaccination programme) by this year. Of course, if we take today’s rate, it will take a long time. I have said this again and again, and he (Najib) continues to ignore me.

“But what to do… malu apa kan (what’s to be ashamed of, right)?” Khairy told a virtual press conference, taking a swipe at Najib’s famous tagline “Malu Apa Bossku“.

Earlier today, Najib once again criticised the NIP for being slow, where he claimed that at the rate of how things are being done, it would take six years before Malaysia can reach herd immunity.

The Pekan MP previously raised the same issue on his social media accounts several times. MKINI

We can reach herd immunity by end-2021, says Khairy