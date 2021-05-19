DON’T PANIC – NEW INFECTIONS MAY HAVE PEAKED AT 6,000 PLUS – UNLESS THE VIRUS HAS GONE DEEPER INTO THE COMMUNITY – THEN IT WILL SPREAD LIKE WILDFIRE – EX-DEPUTY HEALTH MINISTER LEE BOON CHYE PREDICTS ‘BY END OF THIS WEEK OR NEXT WEEK, CASES SHOULD BE COMING DOWN’ – LET’S PRAY DR LEE IS RIGHT!

PETALING JAYA: The record high of 6,075 Covid-19 cases reported today shows the infection may have peaked – unless it has gone deeper into the community. Then, it may spread like wildfire, says a health expert.

Ex-health deputy minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said most cases are likely to be have been infected before the third round of lockdown was imposed. The third round of MCO began on May 12, on the eve of Hari Raya. It is scheduled to be lifted on June 7.

“It may have peaked or may grow slightly higher. But by end of this week or next week, cases should be coming down as movements are being restricted,” he told FMT.

However, he said if his prediction was wrong, “then it shows the virus has gone deeper into the community and we may be heading south.”

He was commenting on the record high of 6,075 cases reported by the health ministry today. Yesterday, a record high of 47 Covid-19 deaths were reported.

Even after the MCO ends, Lee said the cases may only come down to 2,000 to 3,000 cases daily. “But to manage Covid, it should be lower than or just above 1,000 daily, he said.

Targeted SOPs needed

Lee, the Gopeng MP, said the government had to amend its SOPs as data from clusters show that infections are caused by gatherings and the failure to wear face mask.

He proposed strict SOPs on gatherings, adding that weddings in homes could be allowed but with police monitoring.

“It should be limited to a certain number of people depending on the size of the compound and guests should just eat and leave.”

As for schools, Lee said only 15 students per class should be allowed. “The education ministry should introduce alternate day schooling to control crowd.”

Students must wear mask at all times and with fewer students and physical distancing, he said infections could be curbed.

Lee further told Putrajaya to allow rakyat to carry out self-testing at home if there is an outbreak in their workplace or area.

He said the medical device authority under the health ministry could certify the equipment used for saliva testing and source it from countries at low cost.

“If we can bring it down to RM10 or RM20 per test, more people can have (access to) it,” he added.

Lee said the government had to look at different approaches, review all SOPs and not depend on lockdowns alone to lower the infection rate.

