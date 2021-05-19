Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 case number has hit a new record today with 6,075 cases being confirmed.
Nearly half the cases (48 percent) are recorded in the Klang Valley, but most other states and territories also reported triple-digit case numbers.
The previous all-time high was 5,728 cases recorded on Jan 30.
The breakdown by state is as follows:
- Selangor (2,251)
- Johor (699)
- Kuala Lumpur (660)
- Kedah (445)
- Kelantan (441)
- Sarawak (323)
- Perak (220)
- Terengganu (203)
- Negeri Sembilan (189)
- Penang (183)
- Sabah (160)
- Pahang (150)
- Malacca (122)
- Labuan (14)
- Putrajaya (9)
- Perlis (6)
More details are expected when Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah releases his daily update later in the evening.
