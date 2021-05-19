RESIGN MUHYIDDIN! MALAYSIA REELS IN SHOCK AS NEW INFECTIONS HIT 6,075 – ALL OF MUHYIDDIN’S MOVES HAVE FAILED WITH DISASTROUS RESULTS – FROM EMERGENCY TO SUSPENDING PARLIAMENT – TO RAMADAN BAZAARS TO PREMATURE REOPENING OF SCHOOLS – TO RELUCTANCE TO CONDUCT MASS TESTING & SPEED UP VACCINATIONS – ONLY POLITICAL SURVIVAL IMPORTANT TO MUHYIDDIN & CO – WHILE MALAYSIA REAPS A BIG FAT FATAL MESS IT MAY NOT BE ABLE TO CLIMB OUT FROM!

Politics | May 19, 2021 by | 0 Comments

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v80), quality = 90

Covid-19 (May 19) – New record with 6,075 cases

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 case number has hit a new record today with 6,075 cases being confirmed.

Nearly half the cases (48 percent) are recorded in the Klang Valley, but most other states and territories also reported triple-digit case numbers.

The previous all-time high was 5,728 cases recorded on Jan 30.

The breakdown by state is as follows:

  • Selangor (2,251)
  • Johor (699)
  • Kuala Lumpur (660)
  • Kedah (445)
  • Kelantan (441)
  • Sarawak (323)
  • Perak (220)
  • Terengganu (203)
  • Negeri Sembilan (189)
  • Penang (183)
  • Sabah (160)
  • Pahang (150)
  • Malacca (122)
  • Labuan (14)
  • Putrajaya (9)
  • Perlis (6)

More details are expected when Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah releases his daily update later in the evening.

MKINI

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle