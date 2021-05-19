Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 case number has hit a new record today with 6,075 cases being confirmed.

Nearly half the cases (48 percent) are recorded in the Klang Valley, but most other states and territories also reported triple-digit case numbers.

The previous all-time high was 5,728 cases recorded on Jan 30.

The breakdown by state is as follows:

Selangor (2,251)

Johor (699)

Kuala Lumpur (660)

Kedah (445)

Kelantan (441)

Sarawak (323)

Perak (220)

Terengganu (203)

Negeri Sembilan (189)

Penang (183)

Sabah (160)

Pahang (150)

Malacca (122)

Labuan (14)

Putrajaya (9)

Perlis (6)