6,000 plus, and this is with Selangor’s active testing. Closer to the actual numbers. Imagine what’s the actual numbers in places without active testing. Scary.
The Selangor COVID-19 Task Force has said they will not oppose a full lockdown if the government insists but

added that it would be pointless to do it without additional measures such as mass testing, faster vaccination and faster testing and screening and process.

Dengan keupayaan pengesanan kontak rapat yang ‘lembab’, yang tidak automated, pengasingan lambat.. jadi isunya adalah polisi – Pengerusi Selangor Task Force COVID-19, Datuk Seri
Covid-19 Task Force chief against full-blown MCO

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Covid-19 Task Force chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad is against enforcing a full-blown movement control order (MCO) in the state, similar to the nationwide lockdown imposed in March last year.

The former health minister said the state was still managing the Covid-19 situation well, adding that its infectivity rate was lower than that of Kelantan and Pahang.

Dzulkefly said this in a joint press conference with Selangor executive councillor for public health Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud today who also agreed with Dzulkefly, saying it would be detrimental to the livelihoods of Selangorians.

Earlier this week, health minister Dr Adham Baba said the health ministry was considering enforcing stricter SOPs or even a full-scale MCO in Selangor if the state fails to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He was asked why the MCO rules in Selangor were the same as in other states, despite its higher number of infections.

Dzulkefly said any decision to enforce a full MCO must not be made solely based on the daily Covid-19 numbers and statistics.

“If the government wanted to look at statistics, they should use case incidences per 100,000 population and deaths per one million population. Based on those data, Selangor is at number four.

Dzulkefly added that the ultimate purpose of an MCO was to increase hospital capacity.

“Numbers will always be high and higher in Selangor. However, are our hospitals that burdened that we have to enforce a crude, blunt and draconian lockdown?”

He noted that the Selangor Health Department was already expecting up to 1,600 additional hospital beds, with 300 beds designated for intensive care units (ICUs).

He also asked that the government consider the economic impact of a full lockdown on the people, especially those in informal sectors.

Meanwhile, Siti said that it was unfair to blame the Selangor state government for the surge in cases.

“We are not pushing blame on anybody but we do have a problem with policy.”

She said that the state government’s function in health issues were complementary to that of the federal government.

“We cannot go against policies set by the health ministry. We have proposed a few things were not accepted (by the health ministry),” she said.  FMT

Amid rumour, Perak MB says no decision on full Covid-19 lockdown in state

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said that the state will discuss the matter with relevant agencies, including the State Health Department and State National Security Council, today at 3pm. — Picture by Farhan Najib
Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said that the state will discuss the matter with relevant agencies, including the State Health Department and State National Security Council, today at 3pm. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today said there is no decision yet to implement full lockdown in the state similar to the movement control order 1.0 (MCO) which was done nationwide last year.

However, Saarani said that the state will discuss the matter with relevant agencies, including the State Health Department and State National Security Council, today at 3pm.

He also urged the public to be patience and accept whatever decision made by the state in tackling the Covid-19 issue.

“There was a meeting with all the relevant agencies previously and we discussed about all possibilities to handle the Covid-19 cases in the state, especially in the Kinta, Hulu Perak and Larut, Matang and Selama districts.

“However, no final decision was made in the meeting,” he told a press conference held via Zoom.

Earlier today, an anonymous message informing the state might announce full lockdown tomorrow and will come into effect from Friday was circulated in the WhatsApp.

When asked whether will the state purchase their own vaccines as how some other states are doing, Saarani said they will discuss the matter in the meeting later.

“We will see whether it is necessary and whether we can afford to purchase vaccine by our own,” he said.

Separately, Saarani also said the state has increased the level of preparedness in tackling the Covid-19 cases by increasing the capacity of the Low Risk Covid Treatment Centre (PKRC).

“We have increased the beds at the PKRC in Ipoh Badminton Stadium from 208 to 308 to accommodate the projected positive cases which are expected to increase in the next three to four weeks.

“At the same time, the state government is also identifying new PKRC locations either in the northern zone or in the Hilir Perak or Manjung area to prepare for the possible increase in cases of prolonged infection,” he said.

He said also Perak can no longer rely on PKRCs in MAEPS Serdang, Selangor or in Jawi, Seberang Perai in Penang as both PKRCs are also facing an increase in the number of patients.

He also announced that the state government has agreed to provide food and drink provisions to the staff and frontliners at the Vaccination Centre (PPV) in the state.  MALAY MAIL

