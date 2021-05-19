‘IT’S A SCAM!’ – BUT HOW CAN IT BE – OR DOES KHAIRY MEAN OFFER OF 2 MILLION DOSES TO PENANG GOVT DID NOT GO THROUGH ‘OFFICIAL MONOPOLY’ AGENCIES

KJ calls offer of 2mil Sinovac doses to Penang, a ‘scam’

PETALING JAYA: The offer of two million doses of the Sinovac vaccine made by a private company to the Penang government is a “scam” and “bogus”, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

Referring to the claim made by Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow yesterday, Khairy said that following their own investigations, they could not find any evidence of the donor nor the purported company’s existence.

He added that donations are welcome if legitimate offers are made, and he would be happy to facilitate these offers.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

