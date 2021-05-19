When politicians fail, we can only turn to the king

The advice from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to the cabinet that Parliament should be convened, despite the proclamation of emergency, had gone unheeded.

Istana Negara stated on Feb 24 that there was no reason why Parliament could not be sitting, subject to the executive requesting the summoning of Parliament.

There is wisdom in that advice. Unfortunately, the government did not act on this advice. The cabinet is facing complex challenges in dealing with Covid-19, and it is not coping.

The cases are increasing at a rate worse than in the United States (relative to the population), the number of deaths is rising, and facilities at the hospitals are bursting at the seams. Vaccines are not available in sufficient quantity because of politics (or for whatever reason) and yet this government does not see the need to change course.

Why is reconvening Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies will make a difference? It is obvious. Only when both legislatures at state and federal levels are functioning will the people know who is actually in charge and if they are doing the right thing.

Our leaders will be exposed, and from that exposure, we will find a way out of this morass. In a transparent environment, incompetent and shoddy leaders will be exposed.

There are many aspects to this complex problem, and it is necessary for the government to accept that it needs help from other quarters, especially at the state level. But help will not be forthcoming unless politics is set aside.

Why is the vaccine not available in Penang and yet Sarawak can buy its own? It’s mind-boggling how the whole operation has turned out. Politics has to give way, or the virus will provide the permanent solution.

There are other issues that can be raised and solutions found if state assemblies are reopened, such as a more effective movement control order, or the kind of SOPs that are realistic and enforceable.

We need to discuss the role of private hospitals and insurance companies in this crisis. Will Bank Negara put its foot down and tell the insurance companies that we are facing a national crisis and that they have to pay hospital expenses for their insured suffering from Covid-19? Will Bank Negara be strong enough to do that or is the central bank just good enough to make financing difficult for the low-income earners?

There are many things to discuss and to decide together.

Why is the federal government so scared to reopen Parliament and state assemblies? No one will put a motion of no confidence. Even if there is one, de facto Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan is there, ably supported by Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun. Both just need to say government business takes priority.

The motion will not even see the light of day. There is no need to lose sleep over no-confidence motion, but we will all sleep for a long time if Covid-19 wins the war.

The state governments like Selangor, Penang, and Johor should declare their willingness to reconvene. They are powerful states. What is the federation of Malaysia without them? And yet the state executive councillors are so quiet? Why are their excos not pushing for the reopening of the assembly?

Health matters including the control of infectious diseases are part of the concurrent list under the Federal Constitution. That means state governments have all the powers to deal with this epidemic. It has now become necessary for state movements to be more assertive and proactive.

No point complaining about the bungling Putrajaya. Buy your own vaccines, build hospitals, buy ventilators, do all the testing etc. And finally convene the state assemblies, nothing Putrajaya can do about it.

There is no need to comply with the federal government’s whims when you, the state leaders, know what is best for your state. It is true that the Emergency Ordinance barred them from opening, but that part of the law might not even be legal.

The authority of the federal government to declare a national emergency may not be challenged, but to prevent the state legislatures from reconvening is another matter.

What else can the rakyat do when their politicians failed them? They have nowhere else to go but to appeal to the king. His Highness under the Federal Constitution has a duty and a responsibility to offer advice to the government.

This responsibility means the king has the right to seek advice from other quarters, other than the cabinet, so he can give his well-informed opinion to the government.

Regardless of the reception from the cabinet, the advice from the monarch has to continue, if that is what is required for the good of the country.

It is worth remembering the words of the famous Indian thinker Kaultiya to Emperor Chandragupta 2,500 years ago: “It is in the happiness of the people lies the happiness of the ruler” and a ruler cannot reign by military power or legal authority, but only by moral legitimacy.

Let us join hands to appeal to our monarch to continue to do the right thing for the country.

ZAID IBRAHIM is a former law minister.

MKINI

