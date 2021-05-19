‘SINGAPORE VARIANT’, ‘MALAYSIA VARIANT’, WHO ELSE – WHAT IS INDIA, ALREADY IN THE BAD BOOKS OF THE WORLD AS ITS DEADLY DOUBLE MUTATION SNAKES AROUND THE GLOBE ESPECIALLY ASIA, TRYING TO DO？’IT IS YOUR OWN VARIANT’ – SINGAPORE TICKS OFF INDIA FOR SPREADING FALSE NEWS OF A ‘SINGAPORE STRAIN’

“There is no ‘Singapore variant’,” MOH said in a statement late last night.

The first was in Hindustan, an English-language daily, with the headline “Coronavirus variant found in Singapore can be India’s 3rd wave, extremely dangerous for kids, warns Arvind Kejriwal”.

The second was on NDTV headlined “Stop Singapore Flights: Arvind Kejriwal To Centre Over New Covid Strain”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday warned of a new strain of the coronavirus found in Singapore and said that it can result in India’s third wave of infections.

The virus, Kejriwal said, is extremely dangerous for children and he asked the central government led by India’s prime minister Narendra Modi to immediately halt air services with Singapore and prioritise vaccination drive for children.

“The new form of coronavirus in Singapore is said to be very dangerous for children. It could reach Delhi in the form of a third wave. My appeal to the Central government: 1. Cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect 2. Work on vaccine alternatives for children on a priority basis,” the Delhi chief minister posted on Twitter in Hindi.

He is from Aam Admi Party, which is a rival of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

In its response, Singapore MOH said: “The strain that is prevalent in many of the Covid-19 cases in recent weeks is the B1617.2 variant, which originated in India.

“Phylogenetic testing has shown this B1617.2 variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore.” –— TODAY

Covid-19: 7-year old M’sian kid linked to new cluster in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Bernama): A seven-year-old Malaysian is one of the two new cases of Covid-19 linked to a new cluster here, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH). The student at Yuhua Primary School had last gone to school on May 14, said the ministry in its full data released late Tuesday (May 18) night. Also, another family member of the student, a 36-year-old Malaysian cook at Spring Court Restaurant is also linked to the same cluster. Both test results came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 17. The first case of the cluster involved a 64-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident who is currently unemployed with the two Malaysians being the household contact of the elderly woman who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on May 15. Meanwhile, two other Malaysians are linked to the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster which currently has 87 confirmed cases. One of them is a 36-year-old Malaysian woman who has tested preliminarily positive for the B.1.617 variant, and is pending further confirmatory tests. Singapore reported 11 unlinked cases yesterday that include another two Malaysians. Thus far, the republic which has tightened safety management measures in the community from May 16 has a total Covid-19 infection tally of 61,651. There are currently 220 confirmed cases still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit The island republic has 19 open clusters so far. – Bernama TODAY /BERNAMA

.