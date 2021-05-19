UMNO DEPUTY CHAIRMAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION – WIFE WHO WAS THE FORMER AUDITOR-GENERAL ALSO INFECTED – EVEN AS ICUs NATIONWIDE START TO FILL UP WITH COVID-19 PATIENTS

Umno deputy permanent chairperson Rizuan Abd Hamid is in critical condition after being infected with Covid-19.

According to Sinar Harian, Rizuan, 66, is currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit in the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC)

The matter was confirmed to the Malay daily by Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.

Rizuan (photo above, with his wife) was confirmed as Covid-19 positive on May 1, and was transferred to the ICU at UMMC on May 3.

His wife, former auditor-general Madinah Mohamad, is also reportedly hospitalised for Covid-19.

The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU has been on the rise, climbing to new record highs almost daily.

Yesterday, 531 Covid-19 patients were in ICUs.

