UMNO DEPUTY CHAIRMAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION – WIFE WHO WAS THE FORMER AUDITOR-GENERAL ALSO INFECTED – EVEN AS ICUs NATIONWIDE START TO FILL UP WITH COVID-19 PATIENTS

Umno deputy permanent chairperson Rizuan Abd Hamid is in critical condition after being infected with Covid-19.
According to Sinar Harian, Rizuan, 66, is currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit in the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC)
The matter was confirmed to the Malay daily by Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan.
Rizuan (photo above, with his wife) was confirmed as Covid-19 positive on May 1, and was transferred to the ICU at UMMC on May 3.
His wife, former auditor-general Madinah Mohamad, is also reportedly hospitalised for Covid-19.
The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU has been on the rise, climbing to new record highs almost daily.
Yesterday, 531 Covid-19 patients were in ICUs.
ICUs nationwide filling up with Covid-19 patients
“However, this has also reduced the chances of non-Covid-19 patients to receive proper critical care,” he said.
The utilisation rate of ICUs in hospitals in the Klang Valley has reached 89%.
“This dramatic increase in cases has put tremendous pressure on the national healthcare system, and it is our shared responsibility to break the transmission chain of Covid-19 infections.
“Now, more than ever, the rakyat are important frontliners and must continue to stay at home if there are no urgent matters outside.”
Malaysia recorded the highest number of ICU admissions yesterday, at 531.
Yesterday’s figure beat the 522 patients admitted to ICUs on Monday, and reflects the continuing spike in new infections and the more rapid deterioration of patients to the more advanced stages of Covid-19.
Health Minister Dr Adham Baba recently told The Malaysian Insight that the government is pulling its weight to increase capacity at ICU wards, ventilators and ambulance service as the healthcare system comes under pressure with mounting Covid-19 cases.
The ministry is also working with other government agencies and private hospitals to ensure adequate facilities.
Among the government agencies involved are the Higher Education Ministry, Defence Ministry, National Disaster Management Agency, Fire Department, Civil Defence Force and Malaysian Red Crescent Society.
The ministry is also procuring ambulances, ICU essentials and ventilators with the funds allocated.
Adham said teaching hospitals such as Universiti Malaya, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi Mara and Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM will add 300 more ICU beds.
“Military hospitals have prepared field ICU services, which have a capacity of 36 beds,” he said.
This, he said, was decided at the coordinating agencies meeting chaired by the chief secretary of the Health Ministry on May 10. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
