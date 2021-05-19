HELL IS HERE! ‘THEY PRAY IN THE DARK & HIDE THEIR SLIPPERS’ – COVID-19 STARTS TO FEAST ON THE HEART-LAND STATES – AND IN BUSY HUB SELANGOR, THE ORDEAL IS WORSENING BY THE DAY

The Malay-language daily also quoted state health director Dr Zaini Hussin saying that his department is still investigating whether Covid-19 cases in the village are linked to surau activities or not.

“When an EMCO is implemented, everyone is affected and not just those who violated SOPs,” Yah was quoted as saying.

“I don’t understand why some are too stubborn to follow instructions. They are chasing pahala (rewards in the afterlife) at the wrong place.

“I heard of congregants who had cough and fever, but they still go to the surau for tarawih prayers.

Another resident of the village in Bachok, a 50-year-old who goes by the name Yah, said what transpired has angered other villagers, especially those who have followed SOPs.

The government has imposed an enhanced movement control order on the village, and another village of the same name in Kota Bharu, starting today. This is to curb a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the two villages.

“I feel slighted and disappointed by these people because the result is the whole village suffers from their stubbornness,” the resident was quoted as saying.

“They perform five prayers a day as usual. It’s just that during the daytime, there aren’t as many as at night. During tarawih prayers, the attendance is high and they would pray in the dark and hide their slippers.

It quoted a 45-year-old resident, who declined to be named, blaming covert activities at the surau as the reason behind the Covid-19 outbreak in the village.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, Harian Metro reported that residents in Kampung Pauh Lima, Bachok, resorted to praying in the dark in order to evade detection by the authorities, despite a limit of only four worshipers to be present at a local surau.

“The lesson is, don’t take Covid-19’s infectiousness lightly. Even for just having a discussion on how to mark exam papers, three teachers ended up being positive,” Nor Azimi said, urging people to stay at home.

“We don’t know the status of our friends at such social functions. We only find out when they are confirmed positive and we ourselves become close contacts. If we are, unfortunately, we might turn out to be positive too.

“Tens of stories can be shared to draw lessons from and confirm that SOPs are not being followed. All the SOPs are being ignored. Why? Because they are apathetic, and take SOP compliance lightly. Everything is considered bothersome and a mere concoction.

Fifth, a person went to a meeting in Kuala Lumpur and did not conduct any risk assessment prior to returning to work. Thirty-six people became infected and thousands of people had to be screened.

Fourth, a group participated in communal cooking for breaking of fast at a surau in Marang. Twenty-six people ended up infected, and 283 close contacts were identified.

When it spread to Kuala Terengganu, some of the cases held discussions at eateries or supper after tarawih prayers. This resulted in two of their friends being infected.

For the third instance, a breaking of fast event was held for 20 people, resulting in the Bukit Pauh cluster in Dungun that infected 78 people and has 496 classified as close contacts.

“It turns out there are several houses in the same compound and it is common practice to go house-to-house,” Nor Azimi said.

Next, one person tested positive while undergoing pre-employment screening in Johor, so the jobseeker’s family members in Dungun were also tested.

This gathering resulted in 17 people, comprising the friends and their family members, testing positive for Covid-19, and 162 people being traced as close contacts.

In the first instance, Nor Azimi said, 18 friends had gathered at an empty house in Setiu.

On her Facebook account, she shared five stories to illustrate how disregard for the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) have allowed the disease to spread rampantly through the state.

To the state’s health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus, none of this came as a surprise and she said the state may hit a triple-digit in cases again today.

I am a senior citizen who tested positive on April 15. Two days later, I was taken to MAEPS (Malaysia Agro Exposition Park, Serdang) to undergo quarantine. This is a diary I wrote for each day in quarantine.

Day 1

The aircon is too cold and I am freezing. People walk up and down the aisle beside my bed and the lights are only turned off at 2am. I could not sleep the whole night. There is no way to complain and I struggle till the next morning with a stuffy nose and droopy eyes.

This kind of quarantine facility will definitely aggravate my condition. A senior citizen like me is weak in all-round immunity.

The food is, as expected, cold and for spicy palates. Toilet paper is not supplied, hot water is not available. I feel very much in hell and doubtful that I can persist until my discharge on Saturday, April 24.

Day 2

I tried to ask for a transfer to Sungai Buloh Hospital but was rejected. The reason being I do not have serious problems like breathing difficulty etc. I appreciate very much that the government is diligent in fighting the virus and helping infected people but facilities at this quarantine centre are undoubtedly inadequate.

There is no information on websites as to the things we must bring, and what quantity will be needed during the quarantine period. Hopefully, I can walk out of here alive next Saturday. I will definitely publicise this to those unfortunate infected patients heading here for quarantine “holiday”, especially the elderly folk, to be more well prepared.

Day 3

Symptoms are diminishing. Found out from the nurses that if one asks for Panadol or cough mixture, the doctor in charge might increase the quarantine period because of changes in the severity of symptoms. On the other hand, if improvements are obvious, he may shorten it and approve an early discharge.

Last night, the lights were turned off at 2am. Activities from the nurses attending to high-risk patients continued until midnight. Names of patients were called out over the PA system. The strong air-con blowers again tormented my weak body and disturbed my sleep. Quarantine in this kind of environment really sucks.

Day 4

There are eight air-con blowers on the ceiling of this hall and seven are operational now, at 10am.

Patients have turned a corner at one of the exits into a smokers’ corner. I had to hide there at times to fend off the cold temporarily and to get some sunlight. Imagine a Covid-19 quarantine centre tacitly allowing smoking although at a secluded area. It’s reflective of mismanagement. It might cause more harm than helping to cure patients speedily.

At midnight, the chief nurse was still busy calling patients for checkups through the PA system. Lights off and the hullabaloo ended at 1am.

Day 5

It’s 8am. I met some guys who are waiting to be discharged. They are all mild-symptom patients like me. All of them told me that they were not given even one Panadol or had their temperatures checked and whatnot during the entire period. Just a certification letter of good health, and discharged as the quarantine period for 10 days from swab test has been fulfilled. What a farce!

All of them have to produce the discharge letter to the officer at the entrance and upon verification, the wristband will be cut and off you go. However, there is no shuttle bus service; all patients have to walk about 100 metres out to the police checkpoint and arrange their own transport.

Day 6

Today, I would like to talk about the overall facilities here.

This hall has a size of about 40,000 square feet, with 940 beds. It has six toilet areas with five compartments each, meaning only 30 persons can do their thing at any one time.

There are three coffee vending machines, one packet-food dispensing machine, one cold drinks vending machine. All are in good working condition. There are six dispensing machines for hot and cold water but only three are working.

Currently, this hall is 80% occupied with roughly about 700-plus patients. One can imagine how busy the toilets here are and the long waiting time.

The beds are double-deckers and arranged in rows of between 1.5 metres apart. However, the space between beds is only 1 metre. There is an aisle about 2.5 metres wide dividing the hall into two. The beds are literally next to each other. Can such sleeping arrangements give comfort to patients recuperating from Covid-19? Who cares. We are here to be quarantined for 10 to 14 days so that we will not spread it to others. And the virus in our body will be dead and become non-infectious, according to WHO studies. No second swab test is required in the next 90 days.

Day 7

Hate to write about this stupid place any more but I just can’t avoid putting it down for future reference.

Daily standard procedures are not adhered to, but erratically changed according to the whims and fancies of the medical personnel in charge.

Last night, the handover of discharge letters to those leaving started only at midnight. It lasted almost an hour. Patients were forced to wake up and queue to collect it. Previously, the letters were handed to them individually at 8pm.

Lights-off is between 1am and 2am depending on staff workload. PA system still blasting away, calling out names of patients endlessly for various checkups until 1am.

Patients are seen gathering around, talking, cracking jokes and laughing, eating and exchanging woes and sweet memories. It’s like a big party even after lights off. An old man like me can hardly get some sleep. A quarantine centre is meant to restrain movements and help patients recover sooner rather than to aggravate their sickness by imposing unnecessary burdens, both bodily and spiritually.

Day 8

Today is my discharge date. Waited for the clearance letter until midnight.

1.30am now, waiting for my wristband to be cut and I will be a free man.

I have gone through the ordeal for the past eight days, quarantined here. The place is not fully equipped with facilities and not professionally managed. No toilet paper, no hot water for showers, toilets always fully occupied, lousy meals and in short supply, strong aircon blowers and what have you.

The virus is not difficult to fight but the living conditions are hard to endure.

I was not given any medicine, body temperature readings not taken or BP (blood pressure) measured at all throughout my stay. And just like that, after eight days of quarantine, I am considered recovered.

It was not easy for an old man like me but luckily I manage to walk out of here alive. I will never forget this experience. I hope the authorities will rectify the inadequacies and make the centre a better place for quarantined patients. The fight against Covid-19 still has a long way to go.

“One hell of an experience” is the right way to describe my ordeal but I end my journey here on a happy note.-From Simon, a patient who spent a week at MAEPS.-FREEMALAYSIATODAY

