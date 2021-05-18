IN SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT, TAMAN MEDAN ASSEMBLYMAN WHO ALREADY COMPLETED HIS 2 SHOTS OF PFIZER VACCINE CONFIRMS TESTING POSITIVE AGAIN – ‘I WANT TO ASK THE GOVT …WHY WAS I STILL INFECTED BY COVID-19 AFTER VACCINATION?’

Taman Medan assemblyperson Syamsul Firdaus has tested positive for Covid-19, despite already completing his vaccination against the disease.

When contacted today, he said he had undergone testing yesterday after feeling unwell during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays, and was informed of the result today.

“During Raya, I got a bit of fever, cough, and flu. Today I feel better compared to Raya.

“My wife, mother-in-law, and two children also tested positive; we stay in the same house. Please pray for our recovery,” Syamsul told Malaysiakini.

The PKR man is under quarantine at home pending further instructions from the Health Ministry.

Syamsul also expressed bewilderment over his infection, since he was among the elected representatives vaccinated during the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

He said he received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 10, then the second dose on March 31. A vaccination is considered complete two weeks after the second dose.

“I also want to ask the government: Why was I still infected by Covid-19 after vaccination?” he said.

For the record, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was shown to be 95 percent efficacious in preventing Covid-19 symptoms in clinical trials against older coronavirus variants.

Against the B.1.315 variant that was first detected in South Africa and now circulating in Malaysia, a study in Qatar found it to be 75 percent effective.

In both studies, the vaccine also prevented virtually all instances of severe illness and death caused by the disease.

MKINI

.