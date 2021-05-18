TOO LITTLE TOO LATE – WHEN THE WORST DAMAGE HAS BEEN DONE – AND THE RAYA EXODUS (TO & FRO) ALL BUT OVER – COPS NOW SAY WILL GET STRICTER WITH INTER-STATE & INTER-DISTRICT TRAVEL

Cops get stricter on travel applications after abuse

PETALING JAYA: The police will get stricter with all inter-district and interstate travel applications after a rise in the number of people found to have abused such permits.

“Recently, the police detected groups which abused or falsified permits and flouted SOPs in order to travel across districts and states,” Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah said in a statement.

“Therefore, we will be more careful when considering such applications.”

He said the public is advised to continue following the SOPs that have been set by the National Securityouncil to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

“The police will not compromise with any party that violates the SOPs, and will take strict action in accordance with the rules that have been set.”

Interstate travel has been restricted since the implementation of the second movement control order (MCO) in January, with some exceptions made for travel between green zones and for domestic tourism purposes.

However, since the latest nationwide MCO, which came into effect on May 12, all interstate and inter-district travel has now been barred.

-FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

;