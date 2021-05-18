OH NO! MYSTERIOUS NEW VARIANTS FOUND LOCALLY!: BEWARE DEADLY MUTATIONS THAT DO NOT SHOW SYMPTOMS & AVOID DETECTION EVEN IN SCREENING – HEALTH DG ISSUES WARNING AMID RECORD HIGH DEATHS

KUALA LUMPUR: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has expressed concern over the emergence of new variants of concern (VOC) where patients do not show any symptoms and their Covid-19 screening tests, in fact, often came back negative.

Nevertheless, some patients were already in critical condition, he said.

In a statement today, Noor Hisham said those VOC spread rapidly and were also linked to high fatality rates.

Elaborating, he said most individuals infected with these variants did not show symptoms such as cough or fever but they experienced joint pain, tiredness and loss of appetite.

“Some patients also don’t show Covid-19 common symptoms such as loss of smell or taste. However, these new variants spread quickly to the lungs.

“A large number of patients also don’t have a fever although there are signs of pneumonia detected through X-ray scan,” he said.

So far, three VOC have been detected in the country, namely the South African variant (B.1.351), the UK variant (B.117) and the Indian variant (B.1.617.1).

Therefore, Noor Hisham urged the public to always remain vigilant and practice distancing and isolation to avoid being infected with the pandemic.

He stressed that the current Covid-19 wave was more serious than the previous ones.

“We must not be careless and must always be cautious. Stay at home if you don’t have important matters outside. We have to practise self-movement control order,” he said.

He also reminded the public to avoid crowded and confined places, always observe physical distancing, wear face masks and wash their hands regularly with soap or sanitiser.

Record high 47 Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a record high 47 Covid-19 deaths and 4,865 cases in the past 24 hours.

It was the third time in four days that the number of deaths has hit record highs.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 3,497 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 432,600.

In a statement, Noor Hisham said the total number of infections now stands at 479,421.

There are 44,827 active cases with 531 patients being treated in intensive care and 277 requiring respiratory assistance.

The highest number of deaths recorded in a day before this was 45 yesterday.

The total number of fatalities now stands at 1,994, with 172 deaths in the past four days alone.

There were 4,860 local infections today, comprising 4,650 Malaysians and 210 foreigners, as well as five imported cases.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases, with 1,743.

This was followed by Sarawak (512), Kuala Lumpur (477), Johor (407), Kelantan (406), Kedah (244), Penang (220), Perak (160), Terengganu (156), Pahang (152), Negeri Sembilan (149), Melaka (127), Sabah (95), Putrajaya (9), Labuan (6) and Perlis (2).

The 47 deaths today involved 46 Malaysians and one foreigner, aged between 33 and 94.

All but two had existing medical conditions.

