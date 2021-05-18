NAJIB BREATHES A SIGH OF RELIEF – COURT RESERVES DECISION ON SRC APPEAL – ‘WE WILL INFORM THE DATE OF THE DECISION AFTER WE ARE READY TO ANNOUNCE THE DECISION,’ SAYS JUDGE

Court reserves decision on Najib’s SRC appeal

THE Court of Appeal today reserved its judgment on Najib Razak’s appeal against his conviction over graft charges involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

Appellate judge Karim Abdul Jalil, who is chairing the three-man bench, said the court would announce its decision soon.

He did not give a date for the court’s decision.

“We will need to go through everything in detail for the time being, we will inform the date of the decision after we are ready to announce the decision,” Karim said.

The other judges in the panel were Has Zanah Mehat and Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera.

Karim also thanked the prosecution and defence team for their submissions.

The 15 days of appeal hearing came to a close today since it began on April 5.

Najib, 67, is appealing against his sentence and conviction by Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who on July 28 last year, convicted and sentenced him to 12 years’ jail and fined him RM210 million after finding him guilty on seven charges of criminal breach of trust (CBT), money laundering and abuse of position committed in embezzling the funds.

The Pekan MP is currently out on bail of RM2 million in two sureties.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.