MALAYSIA NOW IN ‘CODE BLUE’ STAGE – THE VERY LAST ONE BEFORE DEATH – YET ANOTHER CELEBRITY, PERHAPS TOO EAGER TO SHOW SHE’S GOT LOTS OF MONEY TO SPEND, UNDER PROBE FOR RAYA FAMILY GATHERING

My previous article “100 Malaysians dead in 3 days” was published on May 15. In the three days since, another 125 Malaysians have died from Covid-19, including a record 45 yesterday.
Code Blue is the medical term to announce a dire in-hospital emergency when the patient has suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and cannot be moved.
All hospitals have highly trained Code Blue teams who, most importantly, drop everything that they are doing to focus only on resuscitating the collapsed patient.
CPR, or cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is a term made ubiquitous by the many medical dramas from Hollywood. I must warn you, however, that it is not all that glamorous.
CPR for witnessed cardiac arrests in hospitals, and conducted by trained personnel, have a success rate of close to 40%. Of these, less than 20% are eventually discharged home alive.
Bystander CPR conducted by either trained people or Good Samaritans outside the hospital premises has a success rate of only around 15%.
Less than 10% of these individuals are discharged from hospital even if they reach there alive in the first place.
CPR, without a doubt, offers hope and certainly a decent chance of survival.
DNR is a medical term that is an acronym for “do not resuscitate”. It has no legal standing but is respected by doctors as the patient’s and his/her family’s request to die with dignity.
Medical education is obsessed with saving lives. But the real world teaches you that death is the only constant in life and it deserves empathy, compassion and grace.
I lost my father in 2006 when he was 78. God bless his soul.
Today he would have been 93 and if he had a Code Blue from an illness that had a dismal prognosis and any further treatment was deemed futile, I would unhesitatingly tell his caregivers to DNR.
Of course, only after discussing the matter with my siblings and extended family.
This brings me to what I am trying to say in this letter.
Malaysia’s medical infrastructure is being bombarded daily by a devastating number of Covid-19 cases.
We have reached a stage where, I think, the most relevant numbers are intensive care unit (ICU) beds available, ICU occupancy and ICU mortality.
Currently, we have around 1,100 dedicated Covid-19 ICU beds nationwide, both the public and private sector combined, of which 850 are in the public sector.
Occupancy is at 90% to 100%. And though the overall mortality for Covid-19 cases in Malaysia hovers around 0.4%, a whopping 30% to 35% of Covid-19 patients on ventilator support in ICUs die. The average length of stay in the ICU is seven to 14 days.
Sobering indeed
We have already reached the stage where our military has set up a field ICU in Penang. While it is extremely commendable on the one hand, it is certainly a stark reminder of the strain on our healthcare system, on the other.
A major hospital in Selangor has already acquired a refrigerated shipping container to store the dead.
These are the harsh realities of the pandemic. The harsh realities of too little too late, and certainly the indubitable consequence of having underestimated this virus.
Agonising images of abject poverty and gory drone videos of mass cremations portray India as hell on earth.
But, objectively, in that hell there are two heavenly consolations:
- India is the largest manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccines in the world.
- India is the largest manufacturer of generic drugs in the world.
These are two nuclear options in this war against Covid-19. With these, from the flickering embers of despair and destruction, will rise the clean white smoke of hope, optimism and recovery.
In comparison, Malaysia’s drug manufacturing prowess is a pale shadow of our neighbours, and we only “fill and finish” Sinovac vaccines.
According to a New Straits Times article dated July 14, 2020, the only vaccines actually manufactured in Malaysia are for animals.
So much has been said and written globally about medical infrastructure, oxygen, vaccines, lockdowns, moratoriums, etc, that people forget about the men and women working the hardest in this pandemic.
These nurses, other allied medical support and doctors have names and families. Most importantly, like you and me, they have feelings.
Has the man on the street tried being in full PPE for more than an hour? These heroes don them for a minimum of eight hours at a stretch, sometimes double that.
In the most adverse conditions, they try very hard to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
But it is becoming increasingly difficult. Just the sheer volume of patients is overwhelming. Soon they will not be able to cope. They will break down and cry.
There are only so many dead bodies you can see, 45 in a day is way past their acceptable limit.
Ever so often, adversity has only brought the best out of us Malaysians. We can and should help all our frontliners.
And believe me, it is stunningly simple just to do nothing.
Yes, that’s right – do nothing and stay at home. Let the professionals do their work.
With just a little below 5,000 cases a day, Malaysia is gasping.
Soon, even the authorities tell us, it will be 8,000 to 10,000 cases a day. The time for lethargy and pussyfooting is over.
Allow the situation to deteriorate any further and we will be announcing a Code Blue.
In CPR parlance, we need 30 drastic chest compressing decisions and two rescue breaths, immediately, if we are to have even the slightest chance of resuscitating our motherland.
DNR is not an option.
God forbid, if it indeed becomes futile, spare a thought for our ICU doctors and nurses. Somebody has to switch the ventilator off.
One of the most haunting images in medicine is that of a patient who has just died in the ICU.
A green flat line and an awful, eerie high pitched sound on the cardiac monitor with the ventilator still pumping. Two machines begging each other to not give up.
After 35 years as a doctor, I have seen this more times than I would like. But it has, thankfully, not robbed me of my humanity or intelligence.
Every single time, I still get that lump in my throat and my eyes become moist. And through the barrage of emotions, I keep wondering if I could and should have done anything better.
I need to learn. When it comes to human lives, there is no question of repeating a mistake.
God bless Malaysia.
WRITER – Dr Venugopal Balchand / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Another celebrity under probe over Hari Raya
PETALING JAYA: Brickfields police are investigating another celebrity’s family for allegedly breaching movement control orders, following a viral video of the family gathering for Hari Raya.
In a statement, district police chief Anuar Omar said a police report was lodged last night over the family’s alleged get-together at a house in Pinggir Zaaba, Taman Tun Dr Ismail in Kuala Lumpur.
“Initial investigations found that the 26-second viral video was uploaded onto the Instagram account of the local celebrity’s sister,” he said.
He added that the case was being investigated under Rule 17 of the Prevention and Control of Infections Diseases Ordinance 2021.
This comes amid criticism on social media over a Malaysian celebrity and entrepreneur for allegedly violating Covid-19 rules, after her sister uploaded a clip of their family members greeting each other on the first day of Hari Raya.
District deputy police chief Basri Sagoni clarified that this case was different one from the one being conducted by the Ampang Jaya police, who are also probing another celebrity and 12 of her family members for gathering during Hari Raya. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Video of Neelofa and family allegedly violating MCO circulating on social media
PETALING JAYA: TV host and entrepreneur Neelofa (pic) could find herself in hot water again after a photo allegedly showing several members of her family visiting her home during Hari Raya went viral on social media.
It is believed that she will be called in for questioning soon.
Without naming anyone, Brickfields OCPD Asst Comm Anuar Omar said that investigations have been opened over a 26-second video showing a Hari Raya celebration involving a celebrity and her family members.
“The video was uploaded on Instagram by the celebrity’s sister. It showed family members congregating at a house during the first of Syawal (first day of Hari Raya),” he said in a statement on Tuesday (May 18).
He added that a report was lodged on May 17 over the video, which was shot at a house in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.
The celebrity, who is no stranger to controversy, sparked the ire of social media users following a post by her sister, which has since been deleted.
In the now deleted clip, family members were seen greeting each other in a house, believed to be Neelofa’s house in Ampang.
Screenshots of the video showed herself, and her husband greeting several others.
Earlier this month, Neelofa and her husband Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail were called up by police to record their statements for allegedly crossing state lines to buy carpets in Negri Sembilan.
Previously, both of them and their family members were issued with compounds amounting to RM60,000 for violating Covid-19 SOP after the couple’s wedding event on March 27 revealed that guests were seated closely to one another without adhering to the physical distancing rule. Some were also seen without face masks.
The newlyweds were again criticised when they were accused of breaching movement restrictions for travelling to Langkawi while Kuala Lumpur and Selangor were under conditional movement control order. ANN
Malaysian actor Norman Hakim and family to be queried by police over SOP violation
Malaysian actor Norman Hakim and his family members will be called up by the police to give their statements after it has been reported that they have violated the SOP under the current movement control order.
Head of police for Ampang Jaya Mohamad Farouk Eshak said his department has received a police report on this matter.
According to Mohamad Farouk, a viral photo on Norman’s social media showed that the family had a gathering of about 13 individuals that violates the Aidilfitri SOP set by the Malaysian National Security Council.
“The photo showed a Hari Raya celebration attended by family members who might not live under the same roof. This incident happened at the celebrity’s residence in Hulu Kelang,” he said in a statement on May 17.
“This case is still under investigation and the police will be calling all involved to give their statement.”
According to mStar, The Star‘s Malay portal, Norman and his family – including ex-wife Abby Abadi – gathered on the first day of Syawal which caused netizens to question the celebrity as Raya visiting is prohibited under the current MCO. – ANN
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN
