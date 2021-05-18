MUHYIDDIN’S RAYA MCO ALREADY A FAILURE? SHOCK PIC OF MONSTROUS JAM ALONG KL-KARAK HIGHWAY SPARK DESPAIR, ANGER & FRUSTRATION

Netizens despair over highway jam

KUALA LUMPUR: A picture of traffic congestion along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway near the Gombak toll plaza heading towards Kuala Lumpur has left members of the public fuming.

The picture, which was shared on the official social media account of the Malaysian Highway Authority, had almost 650 likes with some 400 comments.

Social media users were wondering how such a large number of motorists managed to get permits to travel across state and district borders. The traffic congestion apparently had begun in the evening.

Checks by a New Straits Times photographer at press time last night showed the highway was still jammed with vehicles.

“6.10pm [email protected] (Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway): Traffic is still congested stretching for 3.3km long before the exit of the Gombak toll plaza heading towards Kuala Lumpur,” read the caption of the picture, which had been shared more than 200 times among Facebook users.

A Facebook user identified as Hafiz Lokman urged the public to reflect over the situation that was taking place, when no interstate and inter-district movements were allowed throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“That is why I said, we must ask ourselves, conduct self-reflection instead of solely blaming politicians or kayangan (elite group of people).

“(Compliance with the) SOP (standard operating procedure is) kelaut (thrown out of the window). (You were) asked to stay at home.

“Instead, you went and salam (shake hands to seek forgiveness) from your parents at malls for the sake of getting ‘likes’ on the posting.

“(Who knows) the children could be the silent carriers of Covid-19 and your parents will bear (be infected by) the virus,” said the user in the comment section of the picture.

Another social media user identified as Fae Pa’e was wondering whether the traffic crawl was the result of people heading to Kuala Lumpur for work or for other purposes.

“Are they staying in Kuala Lumpur and working in Pahang, or otherwise staying in Pahang but working in Kuala Lumpur?

“Were they allowed to travel interstate for emergency purposes?

“This is like a teka-teki (riddle). And cases in Selangor continue to rise,” she said.

A Facebook user identified as Busra’in Binti Rahman sarcastically remarked that the congestion could be because long-distance married couples were finally allowed to travel inter-district and interstate.

“There are so many (husbands returning home) to see their wives,” she said.

Joining the chorus of social media users venting their anger was Facebook user RoughNeck Rig.

“You place the blame on ministers, artistes, YB (elected representatives) and all. But actually you are the ones asking for trouble, but blaming others,” he said.

Facebook user Tiya Salam shared the sentiment.

“It is impossible that all of these motorists are people returning from work. There are people who have to endure staying at home, adhering to the SOP.”

Shima Sameru urged authorities to take strict action when she posted this: “The police should order these people (who travel inter-district or interstate) to turn back after they have paid toll at the toll plaza.”

Another Facebook user identified as Azlly Aziz said the authorities should be strict before approving permits for interstate travel during the MCO period.

“Now it looks like there are quarters taking advantage of this. It’s selfish. These are the people who are contributing to the increase in Covid-19 cases… ungrateful. They are a burden to the community.”

NST

