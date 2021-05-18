NEARLY 5,000 CASES! MOH REPORTS 4,865 NEW INFECTIONS – YET MUHYIDDIN REGIME STILL GETTING CAUGHT FOR DOUBLE-STANDARD SOP COMPLIANCE – WITH BERSATU DEPUTY MINISTER THE NEXT TO BE GRILLED OVER ‘1-HOUR NASI GORENG KAMBING’

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Ahmad Kamal today refuted speculation that he had spent an hour dining-in over nasi goreng kambing.

The speculation arose from an Instagram post by restaurant proprietor Megat D Shahriman who claimed that Wan Fayhsal spent an hour at his restaurant.

According to Megat, he and Wan Fayhsal spoke at length on the plight of the Palestinians. Wan Fayhsal later revealed in an Instagram post of his own that nasi goreng kambing at the establishment was delicious, without specifying if it was takeaway, or not.

Following this, some netizens began to speculate on the reasons behind why a takeaway would take one hour to prepare, often peppering their opinions with sarcasm.

“Did they take the one hour to catch and slaughter the goat or what?” asked Twitter user @noellejoanna.

Others, however, suggested that the purported hour-long meeting was a breach of Covid-19 health protocols.

At bout 1pm today, Wan Fayhsal answered his critics directly by explaining that the meeting did not last an hour.

“We discussed issues concerning Palestine while waiting for the delicious (fried) rice. Our conversation only took around 15 minutes.

“If the police need to investigate this, please contact my office and obtain the CCTV recordings from the restaurant.

“Let us all continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols,” he said.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, netizens have been vigilantly policing well-known personalities for breaching health protocols.

There are numerous allegations that rules tend to be more punitive on normal folks compared to VIPs. MKINI

