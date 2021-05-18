THE MAD RUSH TO SCORE POLITICAL BROWNIE POINTS – EVEN AS COVID-19 EXPLODES AT HOME: AFTER HISHAMMUDDIN, NOW SILLY PAS LEADERS & OTHER MUNAFIKS WANT TO SEND TROOPS TO PALESTINE! YET IRONIC OR NOT DUE TO THE FIRST MISSILE FIRED BY HAMAS INTO ISRAEL, EFFECTIVELY CROSSING THE RED LINE, ISRAELI FORCES WERE ABLE TO KILL MANY TERRORISTS – AND ARE NOW SEEKING OUT FOES HIDING OUT IN OTHER COUNTRIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA

Politics | May 18, 2021 by | 0 Comments

     

     

  
Nasruddin Hassan - Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia YADIM
      

  

   

    

    
Palestinian Hamas Using Child As ShieldPalestine Hamas uses Children as Body Armour - Cartoon

    

  

   

    

Israel-Hamas-Palestine Conflict War - Al-Jala International Media Building Destroyed

    

     

    

      

    

     
     
Missile Defence System - Iron Dome, Arrow and Patriot
Israel-Hamas-Palestine Conflict War - Hamas Rockets

   

   

   

     

   

   

   

    

   

     

   

Mahathir Mohamad with Muhyiddin Yassin

   

   

    

FINANCE TWITTER

;

 

 

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle