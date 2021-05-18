Four years ago, in his attempt to score some cheap political brownie points, then-Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein opened his big mouth and proposed something incredibly silly. The cousin of then-Prime Minister Najib Razak, the world’s biggest crook, announced that the Malaysian Armed Forces were ready to be sent to Jerusalem to defend the Palestinians and fight the Jews.

Now, Nasruddin Hassan, the controversial chairman of YADIM (Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia) who was behind the opposition of Miss/Mrs Plus World Malaysia 2020 pageant, has again proposed the same dumb idea. The leader from PAS (Malaysian Islamic Party) wanted the government of Muhyiddin Yassin to send troops to defend the people of Palestine.

That’s an absolutely brilliant idea. Now that the country has a Malay-Muslim government for the first time in history, it should stop bitching, but start preparing to send 100,000 troops flanked by 2 unsinkable Scorpene submarines and 4 fighter jets (only 4 out of 28 Russian fighter jets are able to take to the skies) to the Middle East to teach the Jews a lesson once and for all.

So, what are they waiting for? That’s right – it’s all about political gimmick to hoodwink gullible Malay voters. Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad wanted to start a war with Israel, urging a joint action by Muslim nations around the world. For 40 years since he first became the country’s 4th (1981-2003) and the 7th (2018-2020) prime minister, he still keeps whining and bitching .

In the same breath, PM Mahaiddin alias Muhyiddin said he was deeply disturbed at hearing from Hamas leader about the Muslims in Palestine after Israel stepped up its assault and slammed the Gaza Strip with air strikes. He said Malaysia will continue to provide assistance to Palestine, presumably financial support, despite Malay Muslims in his own backyard are suffering as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.

Do they even know who are they supporting in the Israel-Palestine conflict in the first place? The latest conflict is just another episode of a never-ending war between Israel and Palestine, which started since 1948. As in previous wars between Israel and Hamas – in 2009, 2012 and 2014 – the major casualties are civilians, including innocent children.

But due to Israel’s vast military superiority, the toll of death and destruction is always disproportionately felt by Palestinians. Photos of Palestinians carrying survivors under the rubble of a building, or mourners carrying the body of children, would normally splashed front pages. It creates a perception that culprit Israel did not incur any loss while victim Palestine have lost many lives.

Since the latest violence erupted last Monday, the death toll has jumped to 192, including 58 children and 34 women. In Israel, 10 people, including two children, have been killed in rocket attacks by Hamas and other militant groups. Hence, it’s not true that only Palestinian women and children were killed. Israel too has its fair share of casualties , but often ignored.

Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, may be considered innocent by Muhyiddin, Mahathir and other Muslim politicians hungry for some publicity or brownie points. But the radical Islamist organization that has been attacking Israel repeatedly is considered a terrorist group in not only Israel, but also the U.S. and other Western countries.

Israel has always been accused of brutally for firing on schools, mosques and hospitals where Palestinians had taken refuge. What most Muslims were not informed was that Hamas has deliberately stored mortars and other weapons in schools and hospitals and fire at Israel from those places – happily using Palestinian children as human shields.

In the latest conflict, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) has been condemned for targeting a 12-storey building in Gaza on Saturday that housed the U.S. Associate Press (AP) and Qatar-based Al-Jazeera. However, Israel military intelligence says the al-Jala building was being used as a Hamas research and development unit, Hamas military intelligence and office of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

It didn’t make sense for Israel to purposely target the influential international media houses, and in the process invites worldwide condemnations, if there was no concrete evidence of Hamas militants leveraging on the “safest building” as its shield. After all, an hour advance warning had been given for the journalists to evacuate. Had Israel gone mad bombing an empty building?

Clearly, Hamas was using al-Jala, which had been the international media building for 15 years, as a shield. The fact that U.S. President Joe Biden, who is not Israel-friendly like Donald Trump, has affirmed its support for Israel means military intelligence had been shared, leading to the Israeli assault. No military operations on this scale is possible without Washington’s green light .

Long gone was the ancient stone-throwing attacks against Israel. Hamas and other militant groups have fired some 2,900 rockets, including ballistic missiles, into Israel. About 450 of the rockets had failed or misfired, while Israeli air defenses intercepted 1,150. Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed it has the capacity to continue air strikes against Israel for at least another 6 months.

So the burning question is, from where did Hamas get its arsenal of thousands of rockets, if not Iran? Now, do you understand why Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Middle East has been extraordinarily quiet in the latest Israel-Palestine conflict? Iran, a regional rival of Saudi, has been supplying truckloads of cheap missiles to its proxy Hamas to overwhelm Israel’s defence.

Iran is using Hamas to test the vulnerability of the Israeli military’s cutting edge air defences – the Iron Dome, Arrow 3, Barack 8 and David’s Sling. While the Iron Dome is used to knock down short-range missiles from the Gaza Strip, the Arrow-3, launched in 2017, forms the uppermost layer of Israel’s multi-layered defence system to shoot down intercontinental ballistic missiles outside the atmosphere.

As compared to Iron Dome missile, which costs between US$40,000 and US$100,000 a pop, each rocket fired by Hamas is between US$1,000 and US$5,000. Iran is also using the conflict as a testing ground to improve speed, accuracy and range of its rockets and missiles. The Iranian wanted to find out the breaking point of the Iron Dome, which reportedly has 90% interception efficiency.

Coincidentally, Iran’s presidential elections are due next month. The hardliners of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran have the greatest interest in the conflict. It was already a huge victory when Hamas unleashed Iran-sponsored rockets into Israel. The conservatives will win the June 18 election, if the conflict is escalated further to prevent the White House from striking a deal with Tehran.

Hamas has its own political agenda too. It is involved in a bitter power struggle with rival Fatah faction for leadership of the Palestinian movement. Fatah is under the weak and corrupt leadership of President Mahmoud Abbas, who is the president of the State of Palestine and Palestinian National Authority. His term had ended, but extended several times.

Last month, Abbas suddenly announced the cancelation of the upcoming Palestinian elections, the first election in 15 years, which has long been awaited by Hamas to seize power. Apparently a long running court case to evict several Palestinian families in East Jerusalem and clashes between Israeli police and stone-throwing Palestinians near the city’s Al-Aqsa Mosque provided an opportunity for Hamas.

The images of Israeli police firing tear gas into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem’s walled Old City on the compound known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary – the most sensitive site – quickly saw Hamas issued an ultimatum. The Islamist militant group set a 6pm deadline for the Israeli police to be withdrawn, or face retribution.

Hamas knew its humiliating demand will not be met, so it began firing hundreds of rockets from the besieged Gaza enclave after its deadline expired. In retaliation, Israel rained Gaza with missile strikes, and has even threatened a ground invasion. Hamas’ strategy is to provoke Israel to kill Palestinians – the more the better – because it could then blame Abbas weak leadership and project itself as the saviour.

Like Hamas, Israel too has its own political reason to start a war with Hamas. In fact, Tel-Aviv was looking forward to Hamas’ first missile strike. The leadership of Hamas has been inciting Arab Israeli citizens to fight back. More importantly, Tel-Aviv has been looking for opportunities to launch air strikes against Hamas bomb-making facilities and the homes of senior militant commanders.

Since the last major Israel-Palestine conflict in 2014, Hamas has built a massive network of underground tunnels to allow its militants to move across Gaza undetected by Israeli spy aircraft and surveillance cameras. In the latest ploy, Israel deliberately misled the media with a message that its troops had entered Gaza, sending Hamas fighters underground, only to be bombed by Israeli drones and aircrafts.

Thanks to the first missile fired by Hamas into Israel, effectively crossing the red line, the Israeli forces were able to kill many terrorists, after Hamas and Islamic Jihad sent their first line of defence into the tunnels to start taking up positions. According to Tel-Aviv, those were the anti-tank missile teams and mortar squads meant to strike at incoming Israeli ground forces.

After using media like the Foreign Press Association to trick Hamas to go underground so that they could be slaughtered like a pig, the Israel Defense Forces conveniently apologised for the “miscommunication or error”. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, but has benefited politically from the latest conflict, is not done with the airstrikes.

Netanyahu, indicating it’s too early to end the seven day hostilities, said – “The terrorist organisations crossed a red line on Jerusalem Day and attacked us, on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Israel will respond very forcefully. We will not tolerate attacks on our territory, our capital, our citizens and our soldiers. Whoever strikes us will pay a heavy price.”

Armed with a legitimate reason to bombard the Hamas terrorists, Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air strikes on Gaza in early Monday alone. Surrounded by 22 hostile Arab countries in the region, Israel, a country with only 8 million populations, takes very seriously any threat from the 450-million Arabs from the beginning.

There’s a reason why ISIS, arguably the most feared terrorist group on planet Earth, did not dare to attack the Jewish state, when they should have. A German journalist – Jurgen Todenhofer – wrote that ISIS fighters admitted that the Israeli army was too strong for them. The IAF has an estimated 648 aircraft of all types, manned and serviced by 35,000 active duty personnel.

Despite the Arab League’s 3-million active military personnel and US$180 billion military expenditure, which is 10 times more than Israel’s US$18 billion, Saudi and its allies have no appetite to fight Israel, let alone help the Palestinians. In fact, Saudi does not give a damn about the Palestinian cause as long as Israel is fighting the Shia-Muslims led by Iran, along with proxies like Hamas.

Like previous conflicts, the current Israel-Palestine war will eventually end, before a new one starts again, simply because everyone has something to gain from the fat cow. The Sunni Muslims in the Gulf will enjoy watching Shia Muslims getting butchered by the powerful Jews, while the leaders of Palestine – either Hamas or Fatah – could benefit from the billions of financial aids given by the U. S. to maintain (temporary) peace.

Meanwhile, Muslim leaders elsewhere, like Malaysian PM Muhyiddin, former PM Mahathir, and Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan can scream until foaming at the mouth, pretending to defend the Palestinians. In truth, they just want to rally for local Muslim support to keep them in power, or to project an image as a Muslim hero.

Amusingly, the same “munafiqs (hypocrites)” have chosen to keep their mouth shut when Saudi allied forces butchered more than 100,000 Yemeni Muslims since 2014 in the ongoing Yemeni Civil War. Malaysia can always declare Jihad or Holy War against the Jews, and go to war against Israel. Just make sure you don’t get slaughtered.

