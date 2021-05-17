SELANGOR GETS READY FOR THE ‘BIG ONE’ AS COVID-19 DEATHS SURGE – MB AMIRUDIN ROPES IN VOLUNTEERS. PRIVATE DOCTORS, 1,600 BEDS INCLUDING FOR ICUs
Selangor ropes in volunteers, private docs to ease congestion
PETALING JAYA: More volunteers, use of private doctors, and the setting up of a call centre and a special counter to remove wristbands are among measures being taken by the Selangor state government to ease congestion at Covid-19 screening centres.
More beds would also be provided for the low-risk treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park in Serdang (MAEPS), which would now only cater to patients from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said.
The MAEPS centre has come under criticism on social media in recent days over congestion, poor food and sanitation.
Amirudin said about 48% of those turning up at the Melawati stadium screening centre in Shah Alam were there to remove their quarantine wristbands after completing home quarantine.
A special counter will be opened next week just for removing wristbands, which would reduce congestion and also prevent the risk of infection to those who have completed their quarantine, he said.
The state government would provide 150 volunteers to assist in traffic management and evaluation of patients, especially those from Petaling district at Melawati stadium.
A call centre manned by volunteers would be set up to ease the workload of Covid-19 Assessment Centre staff in making home assessments of Covid-19 patients.
Private clinics would be authorised to execute home surveillance orders by allowing them to provide wristbands to those found to be Covid-19 positive and for close contacts of those found to be infected.
Amirudin said 300 beds would be added to the intensive care unit and 1,300 general beds would be added at MAEPS.
“Facilities such as tents complete with fans, chairs and a PA system have also been improved at the Malawati stadium,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
Selangor to add 1,600 beds, including for ICUs, as state Covid-19 patients surge, says MB
KUALA LUMPUR — The Selangor Health Department is expected to add up to 1,600 additional beds, with 300 units designated for intensive care units (ICUs) and the rest to be placed at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), the ad-hoc centre where Covid-19 patients with milder symptoms are treated.
Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari made the announcement in a statement issued this evening, as one of several initiatives planned to address the sharp spike in infections in the state, now the epicentre of the pandemic in the country again.
“I was told by the JKNS about the increase of ICU equipment and number of additional beds for Covid-19 patients in Selangor. As many as 300 beds and ICU wards will be added, while 1,300 beds will be sent to MAEPS, Serdang,” he said.
MAEPS will also no longer admit patients from other states, Amirudin added. The exposition facility will now receive patients from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur only following the Ministry of Health’s green light for new Covid-19 Integrated Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRCs) to be set up in other states.
Cases in the state have accounted for half of daily cases on average over the last few weeks.
“We have decided that MAEPS will only treat patients from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur following the decision to set up PKRCs in several other states such as Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, and Johor,” Amirudin said.
To address overcrowding at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam, the state’s main Covid Assessment Centre, Amirudin said the state would mobilise up to 150 volunteers consisting of civil servants, local government officials and medical students.
“The volunteers will help with traffic flow, managing and evaluating Covid-19 patients,” he said.
Some of the medical volunteers will also man newly set up calling centres that will conduct home assessments, diverting some of patient traffic away from overcrowded CACs.
Amirudin said nearly half of those present at the Malawati CAC are usually there to dispose of their quarantine bands or to seek quarantine discharge, and this traffic can be reduced through a specific counter to be set up immediately.
“We want to decrease the congestion at the Malawati Stadium CAC, and at the same time, reduce the risk of infection for those ending quarantine,” he said. MALAY MAIL
