SELANGOR GETS READY FOR THE ‘BIG ONE’ AS COVID-19 DEATHS SURGE – MB AMIRUDIN ROPES IN VOLUNTEERS. PRIVATE DOCTORS, 1,600 BEDS INCLUDING FOR ICUs

Selangor ropes in volunteers, private docs to ease congestion

PETALING JAYA: More volunteers, use of private doctors, and the setting up of a call centre and a special counter to remove wristbands are among measures being taken by the Selangor state government to ease congestion at Covid-19 screening centres.

More beds would also be provided for the low-risk treatment centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park in Serdang (MAEPS), which would now only cater to patients from Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, menteri besar Amirudin Shari said.

The MAEPS centre has come under criticism on social media in recent days over congestion, poor food and sanitation.

Amirudin said about 48% of those turning up at the Melawati stadium screening centre in Shah Alam were there to remove their quarantine wristbands after completing home quarantine.

A special counter will be opened next week just for removing wristbands, which would reduce congestion and also prevent the risk of infection to those who have completed their quarantine, he said.

The state government would provide 150 volunteers to assist in traffic management and evaluation of patients, especially those from Petaling district at Melawati stadium.

A call centre manned by volunteers would be set up to ease the workload of Covid-19 Assessment Centre staff in making home assessments of Covid-19 patients.

Private clinics would be authorised to execute home surveillance orders by allowing them to provide wristbands to those found to be Covid-19 positive and for close contacts of those found to be infected.

Amirudin said 300 beds would be added to the intensive care unit and 1,300 general beds would be added at MAEPS.

“Facilities such as tents complete with fans, chairs and a PA system have also been improved at the Malawati stadium,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

