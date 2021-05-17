EMCO FOR ALOR SETAR FROM WEDNESDAY TILL JUNE 1 – AS NEW INFECTIONS KEEP SPIKING

The city of Alor Setar along with the entire Kota Setar district will come under the enhanced movement control order starting on Wednesday, following an increase in Covid-19 cases in the Kedah state capitol.

The EMCO will be in force until June 1 for all of Kota Setar’s 28 sub-districts.

In a statement today, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after the Kota Setar district recorded nearly 100 cases a day from May 8 to May 16, particularly in the Kota Setar sub-district (78 cases), Mergong sub-district (223 cases), Pengkalan Kundor sub-district (143 cases), Derga sub-district (138 cases), Kangkong sub-district (55 cases), and Anak Bukit sub-district (61 cases).

“Following risk assessments with various agencies in the MCO technical committee and upon the Health Ministry’s advice, the government has agreed to impose the EMCO for 28 sub-districts in Kota Setar effective from May 19 to June 1.

“The implementation of this EMCO is to control population movement in this district and prevent the spread of Covid-19 to other at-risk areas,” he said.

