NEW INFECTIONS LEAP AGAIN TO 4,446 CASES – AS ‘WARM WATER’ MINISTER WARNS SELANGOR MAY COME UNDER ‘FULL-SCALE MCO’ – ADMITS THE STATE’S HIGH NUMBERS DUE TO AGGRESSIVE TESTING & CONTACT-TRACING – INDEED MUHYIDDIN REGIME SHOULD EXERCISE THE SAME DILIGENCE IN OTHER STATES TO SNIFF OUT THE COVID-19 VIRUS & BREAK ITS RAMPAGE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,446 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 474,556.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,650. All other states had cases in three digits with Sarawak the second highest, having 433 cases.

Selangor may come under full-scale MCO