NEW INFECTIONS LEAP AGAIN TO 4,446 CASES – AS ‘WARM WATER’ MINISTER WARNS SELANGOR MAY COME UNDER ‘FULL-SCALE MCO’ – ADMITS THE STATE’S HIGH NUMBERS DUE TO AGGRESSIVE TESTING & CONTACT-TRACING – INDEED MUHYIDDIN REGIME SHOULD EXERCISE THE SAME DILIGENCE IN OTHER STATES TO SNIFF OUT THE COVID-19 VIRUS & BREAK ITS RAMPAGE AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 4,446 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 474,556.
Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 1,650. All other states had cases in three digits with Sarawak the second highest, having 433 cases.
Selangor may come under full-scale MCO
PETALING JAYA: The health ministry is considering enforcing stricter SOPs or even a full-scale movement control order (MCO) in Selangor if the state fails to curb Covid-19, says Dr Adham Baba.
The health minister was responding to a question on why the MCO rules in Selangor were the same as of other states, despite its high number of infections.
Over the last week alone, the state recorded 10,393 cases, with 1,650 cases today.
Adham explained that the nationwide MCO was implemented to allow the health ministry to conduct more Covid-19 tests and effectively isolate as well as treat positive patients.
With cooperation from the Selangor government, he added that the ministry had also done RTK-Antigen tests in areas with a high number of cases and conducted contact tracing faster.
“However, I agree that we should propose stricter SOPs and MCO to the government.
“If the virus cannot be curbed, then the proposal for a full MCO might be something we can consider,” he said in a joint press conference with vaccine coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin today.
Adham also expressed concern over the increasing number of Category 3, 4 and 5 Covid-19 patients and of the possible links of some of them to variants of concern.
However, he said his ministry will continue to monitor the situation for now.
