MALAYSIA’S ‘GENIUS ACTOR’ TANG JUN-SANG IS LEAD ACTOR IN NETFLIX’S NEW K-DRAMA SERIES

Malaysian is lead actor in ‘Move To Heaven’ on Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian actor Tang Jun-sang portrays the lead character in the new Korean drama series, Move To Heaven, which recently began streaming on Netflix.

The 17-year-old artiste started to gain the attention of viewers after starring in the popular romantic drama, Crash Landing On You.

It was previously reported that Tang had revealed that his father was a Malaysian Chinese, while his mother was from South Korea.

In the new series, the actor plays a young man named Geu-ru who has Asperger’s syndrome, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication.

Tang admitted that the role was a very challenging one that gave him a bit of pressure.

“I felt some pressure. But as soon as filming began, I started learning a lot from Lee Je-hoon and Hong Seung-hae which took away some of that pressure.

“Geu-ru finds it difficult to show his emotions. He is capable of experiencing different emotions but is not able to show it,” he said in a recent news report.

However, the series director Kim Sung-ho praised Tang, calling him a genius actor and identified a five minute-scene that was brilliantly delivered by the artiste.

“He did not falter or make any mistakes at all and the filming for the particular scene was completed in just one take. He’s a genius actor,” he said.

Move To Heaven follows the story of a young man with Asperger’s syndrome who has to find a way to get along with his uncle Sang-gu (played by Lee Je-hoon), who is also an ex-convict.

Together, they must also work to continue the Move To Heaven ‘trauma cleaning’ business that they inherited.

The service includes helping the deceased to clean out their homes and to collect important items for their families.

