NOW A SYMBOL OF POWER GRAB MORE THAN DEMOCRACY, MALAYSIA’S EMPTY PARLIAMENT USED AS A ‘JOGGING TRACK FOR DEPUTY SPEAKERS’? EX-PM NAJIB MOCKS MUHYIDDIN’S EMERGENCY RULE & CLOSURE OF PARLIAMENT – INSTEAD OF FIELD HOSPITALS & CROWDED VACCINATION CENTRES, ‘WHY NOT OFFER PARLIAMENT BUILDING TO BE USED’

Najib’s answer to congestion, queues – Parliament House as Covid-19 centre

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak took a swipe at the government over long queues at a Covid-19 screening centre by sarcastically suggesting that Parliament House be used as a Covid-19 centre.

Referring to a viral video about severe congestion at the centre in Stadium Malawati, Shah Alam, Najib snidely suggested that Parliament House be used as an assessment centre.

“Why did the Perikatan National government not offer the Parliament building to be used as a CAC or field hospital? Isn’t it more beneficial to the people than being used as a jogging track for deputy speakers,” he said sarcastically.

In March, Batu Pahat MP Rashid Hasnon, who is deputy speaker, said he had run around Parliament House as part of the “Parliament Virtual Run 2021” event.

The government has been under pressure to reconvene Parliament, which has been suspended under the state of emergency declared in January.

Of the congestion at Stadium Malawati, Najib said in a Facebook posting: “People who tested positive for Covid-19, including the elderly and children, have to line up for hours without a place to buy food or drinks; this is said to be normal. Is that not strange? What else needs to happen before something is said to be strange?”

The viral video showed the centre crowded with Covid-19 patients waiting for further screenings and treatment before they were sent to the quarantine centre in Serdang.

The congestion at the Malawati centre had been present since mid-April, according to a facilities management company manager. “It is a normal process at CAC Melawati as it is the largest Covid-19 screening centre in Malaysia, but no patients are placed here,” said Ahmah Sayuti.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.