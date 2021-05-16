HIGH SPEED DRAMA – COP THROWN OUT OF CAR IN SEPANG AFTER COLLISION WITH DRUG SUSPECTS AT ROAD-BLOCK

SEPANG: A policeman suffered head and leg injuries after being thrown out of his car in a collision with drug suspects attempting to flee a police check.

Sepang OCPD Asst Comm Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof (pic) said the incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Saturday (May 15).

“A police team was tailing three men in a car near Taman Murni here and ordered the driver to stop the vehicle.

“The driver reversed his car to evade the police, and hit two other vehicles,” he said when contacted on Sunday (May 16).

He said the driver also rammed a police car, causing one policeman to be thrown out.

“The suspects were caught when their vehicle was blocked from fleeing,” he said, adding that the suspects were aged between 20 and 29.

He said two of the three suspects tested positive for methamphetamine.

“When we checked the vehicle, we found two packets containing 3.49g and 6.77g of syabu.

“The suspects who tested positive also had nine prior records between the two of them,” he said, adding that all the suspects confessed to being involved in drug activities for at least two years.

He said the suspects will be remanded to assist further investigations.

