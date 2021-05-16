SINGAPORE TO VACCINATE CHILDREN UNDER 16 – AS COVID-19 SPREADS INTO ITS COMMUNITY

SINGAPORE: Singapore plans to vaccinate children under 16 years old after a recent rise of Covid-19 infections among students in the island state, according to Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

The ministries of education and health are working out plans for the “vaccination of our students, ” Chan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Once the approval for use is granted, we will roll out vaccinations to those below 16.”

The ministry ordered home learning for seven primary schools for the rest of their academic term.

At least 10 children tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, all linked to learning centers.

The South-East Asian nation Sunday returns to a month of the lockdown-like conditions it last imposed a year ago.

The government banned dining-in and limited gatherings to two people because of a rise in the number of untraceable virus infections. Singapore had been one of the world’s success stories in containing Covid-19.

However, over the last week, community cases has been increasing.

The Straits Times reported that there were 49 new Covid-19 cases, including 38 in the community, as at Sunday noon (May 16), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Of the community cases, 18 are currently unlinked. Thirteen of the community cases had already been placed under quarantine earlier.

There are no new cases in the workers’ dormitories.

There were also 11 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the ministry.

Of these, five are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

The new cases take Singapore’s total to 61,585

