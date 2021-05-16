NEW COVID-19 CASES EASE TO 3,780 – EVEN AS NOOR HISHAM WARNS MALAYSIA STILL ON TRACK TO HIT 8,000 CASES BY JUNE – ALTHOUGH NATIONAL INFECTIVITY RATE HAS SOFTENED TO 1.05

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 3,780 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 470,110.

Selangor recorded the highest number of infections, with 1,275 cases.

This was followed by Sarawak (405), Kedah (363), Kelantan (357), Kuala Lumpur (342) Johor (224), Penang (187), Pahang (159), Melaka (122), Perak (115), Sabah (87), Negeri Sembilan (70), Terengganu (58), Labuan (7), Putrajaya (7), and Perlis (2).