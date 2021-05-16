NEW COVID-19 CASES EASE TO 3,780 – EVEN AS NOOR HISHAM WARNS MALAYSIA STILL ON TRACK TO HIT 8,000 CASES BY JUNE – ALTHOUGH NATIONAL INFECTIVITY RATE HAS SOFTENED TO 1.05

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 3,780 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 470,110.
Selangor recorded the highest number of infections, with 1,275 cases.
This was followed by Sarawak (405), Kedah (363), Kelantan (357), Kuala Lumpur (342) Johor (224), Penang (187), Pahang (159), Melaka (122), Perak (115), Sabah (87), Negeri Sembilan (70), Terengganu (58), Labuan (7), Putrajaya (7), and Perlis (2).
Health D-G: Covid-19 infectivity rate at 1.05 as of May 15, Malaysia to see daily 8,000 cases by June if SOPs compromised
Putrajaya took second spot with 1.25, with Pahang and Perak recording 1.23e respectively, while Kedah recorded 1.21.
Melaka and Penang recorded 1.18 respectively, Johor recorded 1.15, while Selangor and Negri Sembilan recorded 1.14. Kuala Lumpur meanwhile, recorded 1.08
On April 14, Dr Noor Hisham said the basic reproduction number for Covid-19 infections had risen to 1.14.
Dr Noor Hisham also shared the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) latest modelling that forecast more than 8,000 new daily Covid-19 cases by June should poor compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the public continue.
Previously, it had forecasted around 5,000 new cases a day by June if SOPs were not followed. MALAY MAIL
