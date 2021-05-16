BOMBSHELL – ‘BLOOD IS ON THEIR HANDS’ – SHAMELESS MUHYIDDIN & HADI ACCUSED OF NOT BEING SERIOUS ABOUT FIGHTING COVID-19: ONLY A FULL-FLEDGED STRICT LOCKDOWN & SPEEDY VACCINATION ROLLOUT CAN SAVE MALAYSIA – NOT THEIR ‘POWER-GRABBING’ EMERGENCY RULE – AS RECORD NUMBER OF MALAYSIANS START TO DIE

Politics | May 16, 2021 by | 0 Comments

     

     

Muhyiddin Yassin - Prime Minister Legitimacy In Question

  

  

Coronavirus - UK Covid-19 Lockdown To Be Lifted - People Rejoice With Beer

 

Heck, Mr Hadi has even suggested the creation of new laws to exterminate the Opposition, whom he arrogantly and rudely labelled as “pests”, for questioning the emergency rule.

  

    

    

    

  

    
PAS president Hadi backs Emergency, accuses move's critics of causing instability | Malaysia | Malay Mail

    

    

    

    

     

     

    

    

   3 million people, after which it can start giving the second dose, taking a page from the British playbook.

   

    

     

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

 

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle