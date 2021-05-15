WANITA UMNO TO INVITE DAP TO THEIR PROGRAMMES – AS PART OF ZAHID’S ‘NEW ALIGNMENT’? SLANDER, CRIES NORAINI – AS PRO-MUHYIDDIN CAMPS WITHIN & OUTSIDE UMNO START TO POKE FIRE

No instruction for Wanita Umno to invite DAP to their programmes, says Noraini

PETALING JAYA: There were no instructions from Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the party’s leadership to invite DAP representatives to their programmes, says Wanita Umno.

Its chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (pic) said such allegations were slander by those trying to create distrust in the party.

“This is all slander. I don’t know about the existence of the WhatsApp group. Even if it existed, it is not the official WhatsApp group of Umno’s supreme council. Maybe it was created for slandering purposes,” she said in a statement on Saturday (May 15).

Recently, screenshots of WhatsApp chat group, supposedly among the party’s supreme council members, went viral.

The screenshots supposedly showed Noraini inviting Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming, who is from DAP, to one of her programmes.

Noraini said that she had bumped into Ong at the Universiti Kebangsaan Nasional’s Covid-19 vaccination centre.

“I went there to meet with the MyVAC volunteers who did not return home to celebrate Aidilfitri. It was there that I bumped into Ong.

“Before leaving, Ong asked me where I was going and I told him that I would be visiting a UKM student who was unwell near Sungai Merab.

“He told me that he wanted to follow me because that was under his parliamentary constituency. That’s all. This is why I said that this so-called instruction from the Umno president is slander,” she said.

On Wednesday (May 12), Noraini together with several officials had visited Azura Omar, a PhD student in UKM who is fighting cancer.

ANN

.