NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS NUDGE UP TO 4,140 ON SATURDAY – WITH IMPROVEMENT IN KELANTAN

The Health Ministry today reported 4,140 new Covid-19 cases as the country entered the fourth day above the 4,000-mark.

Notably, Kelantan (190) reported far fewer new cases compared to the average during 14-day prior (352).

The only regions reporting new Covid-19 cases that are not in the triple digits are Perlis, Labuan, Putrajaya, Sabah and Malacca.

The Health Ministry is not expected to provide further updates until later this evening.

Selangor (1,507)

Johor (433)

Kuala Lumpur (398)

Penang (338)

Sarawak (324)

Kedah (239)

Negeri Sembilan (190)

Perak (182)

Terengganu (119)

Pahang (116)

Kelantan (109)

Malacca (97)

Sabah (60)

Putrajaya (23)

Labuan (3)

Perlis (2)

