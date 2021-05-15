BETS ARE ON ‘SNEAKY’ AZMIN WON’T OWN UP – COPS TO CALL UP SENIOR MINISTER & HIS FAMILY INCLUDING SISTER UMMI HAFILDA & OTHERS WHO SAID ‘HIS FAMILY TRAVELLED INTER-STATE IN BREACH OF SOP’

Police to call up Azmin and family over alleged Raya SOP breach

POLICE will be calling up Senior Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali and his family members over allegations of a breach in standard operating procedure (SOP) during a Hari Raya gathering at his house, said Mohd Fadzli Ali.

The Putrajaya district police chief said police will also be calling in the General Operations Force personnel who work at the residence, Azmin’s estranged sister Ummi Hafilda Ali and other witnesses who had posted on social media, to give their statements.

“Police received a report at 3pm yesterday with regard to a Facebook posting by Ummi Hafilda, which alleged that Azmin’s family had travelled inter-state to celebrate Hari Raya in breach of Rule 17 P.U (A) 225/2021 under the movement-control order,” said in a statement.

Fadzil said the incident was alleged to have taken place on May 13 at 8am at Azmin’s official residence at No 3, Jalan Presint 10/7, Presint 10, Putrajaya.

“Preliminary information shows that the celebration was among his family members who resided in the residence.

“Statement from officers manning the official residence control post also verified that there were no guest coming or going as alleged on social media,” Fadzil said.

Fadzil also cautioned social media users to be careful when coming up with statements and comments that may tarnish an individual or department’s image, credibility and dignity.

Yesterday, Azmin had posted photos on Twitter and Instagram showing what appeared to be a large gathering at his home on the first day of Hari Raya.

Comments on Azmin’s picture questioned whether he was adhering to Covid-19 SOP and whether his entire household lived under the same roof.

As part of the Hari Raya celebration SOP, the government banned house-to-house visits as well as cemetery visits.

Police have also increased roadblocks around the country to stop people attempting to cross state lines in attempts to go visiting or balik kampung.

They have also warned that they would use drones or make surprise visits to households, and that they would monitor posts on social media to ensure the government’s order to curb the spread of Covid-19 is complied with.

Police have said action would be taken if they receive photos showing SOP violations.

Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also reportedly said on-the-spot compounds should be imposed on all individuals, including celebrities and politicians, found to have violated SOP.

He had said the move was to dispel notion among the people that the government seemed to give special treatment to the group.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.