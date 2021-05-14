WHEN WILL THE POLICE KNOCK ON AZMIN’S DOOR – MALAYSIANS CRITICIZE, POUR SCORN ON SWELL-HEADED DE-FACTO DPM FOR POTENTIAL RAYA SOP BREACHES – ‘YOU MAKE SOPs & YET YOU DON’T FOLLOW THEM’

Social media users roast Azmin over potential Raya SOP breaches

INTERNATIONAL Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali has come under fire on social media over a post showing him hosting a large gathering with his family members on the first day of Hari Raya.

Several comments on Azmin’s picture posted on Twitter and Instagram questioned whether he was adhering to Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) and whether his entire household lived under the same roof.

On Instagram, MT (@maktokrare) asked, “Do your in-laws and grandchildren live with you…If one house ok la.. if not, netizens will say you’re out visiting on the first day of Raya”.

Another Instagram under Abdul Hafidz (@hafidzlast) asked the same question: “I thought we were not allowed to go visiting?”

On Twitter, meor shahmer (@Shahmer2020) wrote, “You make the SOPs and yet you don’t follow them”.

KRM2484 (@krm2484) meanwhile said: “So many people under one roof… is it a longhouse?”.

Twitter user Door Suhana Ishak (@cek_suhana) wrote “Didn’t the police knock on his door yesterday?”

Malaysia was placed under a nationwide lockdown from May 12 to June 7 due to the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the country.

As part of the Hari Raya celebration SOP, the government banned house-to-house visits as well as “ziarah kubur” (cemetery visits).

Police have also increased roadblocks around the country to stop people attempting to cross state lines in attempts to go visiting or balik kampung.

They have also warned that they would use drones or make surprise visits to households, and that they would monitor posts on social media to ensure the government’s order to curb the spread of Covid-19 is complied with.

Police have said action would be taken if they receive photos showing SOP violations.

