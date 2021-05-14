‘DO YOU WANT TO BE A MINISTER OR AN ACTRESS?’ RINA HARUN’S LATEST ESCAPADE – DRESSING UP AS A FOODPANDA RIDER FOR RAYA AD – WILL BERSATU’S WOMEN MINISTER DO ANYTHING ‘EXCEPT ACTUALLY HELPING WOMEN & CHILDREN IN MALAYSIA’?

Rina Harun’s Raya ad sent packing as many pour scorn on it

PETALING JAYA: Rina Harun turned FoodPanda rider for a Hari Raya advertisement- and got panned on social media, with social media users mocking her contributions as the women, family and community development minister.

Among those who criticised her included Hannah Yeoh, the ministry’s former deputy minister, who said that Rina had yet to address several issues, including her bankruptcy settlement and allegedly using Yayasan Kebajikan Negara funds for volunteers from her party, Bersatu.

“Do check out her deputy’s videos too. Very little policy work done,” she tweeted.

Another social media user, identified as “Burhan” said Rina would do anything “except actually helping women and children in Malaysia”.

One “Syasya” said that Rina did the “bare minimum” in promoting a campaign to make schools a safe place. She went on to question if Rina wanted to be a minister or an actress.

“Resign if you’re not competent.”

The two minute and 18 second advertisement sees a masked Foodpanda rider delivering Raya goodies to a couple in a village. Rina later reveals herself to be the rider.

“Nadia Fernandez” said the video made one thing clear, that Rina was better suited as a delivery rider, while another identified as “Atie” said that the minister should be looking at issues such as domestic abuse instead of being a food delivery rider.

One “Miss Atomic Bomb” said Rina is paid a minister’s wage for her to do one job.

But instead of doing that one job, she’s investing time that the people pay for to make cringe-worthy advertisements.

“Such blatant incompetence especially when her portfolio is on fire.”

As of 5.30pm, “Rina Harun” is trending in Malaysia, with over 6,700 tweets on the subject.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.