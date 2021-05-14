MINISTER WARNS AGAINST LINKING ARCHER HAZIQ’S SUDDEN DEATH TO VACCINE SHOT – EVEN AS SEREMBAN’S STATE MOSQUE ORDERED TO CLOSE FOR A WEEK AFTER SOP BREACHES
Youth and Sports Minister rubbishes talk surrounding Haziq’s death, says don’t spread ‘fake news’
PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican rubbishes talk on social media that national archer Haziq Kamaruddin’s death was due to the Covid-19 vaccine.
“I am aware that there are those who are trying to connect his (Haziq) passing due to getting the vaccine.
“This is irresponsible. Please don’t spread fake news.
“I and 242 other athletes, including Haziq, had taken the vaccine together, ” the minister said in a Facebook reply on Friday (May 14).
He urged all parties not to make any unreasonable speculation and respect the feelings of the family of the deceased.
He also said the health authorities should be given space to carry out a post-mortem with the ministry making a follow-up announcement.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry issued a brief statement in its WhatsApp group saying that swab tests carried out on Haziq returned negative for Covid-19.
“The hospital authorities will be conducting a post-mortem between 5.30pm and 6pm.
“The post-mortem will take about two to three hours, ” the ministry said.
Haziq’s remains would be prepared for burial following the post-mortem with prayers held at the hospital before being taken back to his home in Melaka for burial on Saturday (May 15) morning.
Haziq, an Olympian recurve archer who would have turned 28 on July 4, passed away on Friday (May 14) morning at his home in Kajang, Selangor.
Haziq had been with the national archery team for the last 10 years and competed in two Olympics – London 2012 and Rio 2016.
He bagged four medals in the annual World Cup series – two silvers (Shanghai 2011 and Medellin 2013) and two bronzes (Salt Lake City 2017 and 2018).
He was a member of the men’s recurve team that clinched silver at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.
It was the first time Malaysia had won an archery medal at the Asian Games stage.
It is understood that Haziq had made a request for special leave to be allowed to celebrate Hari Raya with his wife, who was at home alone in Kajang, on the first day of Hari Raya.
Covid-19: Seremban’s Masjid Negeri closes for a week after worshippers found breaching SOPs
SEREMBAN: The Masjid Negeri here has been ordered to close for a week from Friday (May 14), after worshippers were found to have violated Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs).
The Negri Sembilan Islamic Affairs Department said some worshippers had failed to put on face masks, while there were others who did not bring their own prayer mats (sejadah) as required.
“We regret to inform that the mosque has been ordered to close for a week, as some worshippers had breached the SOPs.
“Some even refused to leave despite being told to do so after the number of worshippers exceeded 50, ” it said in a Facebook post.
The mosque will re-open on May 21.
However, the department did not state when the breach took place.
It advised worshippers to always adhere to all SOPs set by the department and the National Security Council (NSC) for the good of the community.
Due to the movement control order (MCO), the state government allowed Hari Raya Aidilfitri prayers at mosques, but the number of worshippers was limited to 50.
Surau were only allowed to take in 20 at any one time.
However, it said worship was open only to Malaysians and permanent residents, and they should be above the age of 15.
