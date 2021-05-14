THE RAYA EFFECT STARTS TO KICK IN – NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS DIP TO 4,113 – BUT NOW NEARLY TWO-THIRDS OF CASES COME FROM OUTSIDE KLANG VALLEY – EVEN AS ‘JUST ONE OR 2 KETUPAT’ T’GANU STATE EXCO SURRENDERS TO COPS FOR RECEIVING RAYA GUESTS IN BREACH OF SOPs

Politics | May 14, 2021 by | 0 Comments

KUALA LUMPUR, 24 Jun -- Keadaan trafik di Lebuhraya Pantai Timur kelihatan terkawal walaupun banyak kenderaan menggunakan laluan tersebut ketika tinjauan dari udara yang dilakukan bersama Unit Udara Polis Diraja Malaysia hari ini. -- fotoBERNAMA (2017) HAK CIPTA TERPELIHARA

4,113 new cases, nearly two-thirds outside Klang Valley

The Health Ministry has reported 4,113 new Covid-19 cases up to noon today.

While Selangor is still in the lead with 1,269 cases, cases in the Klang Valley only accounts for about 38.8 percent of today’s numbers.

Most other states and territories have each reported hundreds of cases throughout the country, with SabahPutrajayaLabuan, and Perlis being the only exceptions.

The breakdown by state is as follows:

  • Selangor (1,269)
  • Sarawak (533)
  • Kelantan (371)
  • Johor (335)
  • Kuala Lumpur (306)
  • Penang (266)
  • Kedah (228)
  • Pahang (178)
  • Terengganu (165)
  • Perak (147)
  • Negeri Sembilan (124)
  • Malacca (107)
  • Sabah (53)
  • Putrajaya (20)
  • Labuan (6)
  • Perlis (5)

More details will follow once Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah releases his daily press release later in the evening.

Terengganu exco surrenders to cops after receiving Raya house guest

Terengganu state executive councillor (agriculture, agro-based industry, and rural development) Dr Azman Ibrahim has presented himself to the police after violating Hari Raya Aidilfitri standard operating procedure (SOP) by receiving a house guest.

In a Facebook post today, he said he gave his statement at the Besut district police station.

He said he also received an “offer letter” to be compounded for the offence.

“Elected representatives should be penalised as per ordinary rakyat with the same compound quantum, which God-willing will be settled as soon as possible.

Besut district police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad told Utusan Malaysia that Azman and his guest Zakaria Mahmud were compounded RM2,000 each. 

In a separate Facebook post, he admitted to having a neighbour over at his house on the first day of Hari Raya yesterday.

Raya house visitations are not permitted under the SOP as an infection-control measure.

“I am sorry to all parties who have been involved in this issue,” he said.

Yesterday, the PAS Jabi assemblyperson denied holding a Hari Raya open house, which is also prohibited under the SOPs.

Azman said it was “unreasonable” to reject house guests during the festive season.

“Here is my dilemma as a ‘kuli’ (labourer) to the rakyat. It is unreasonable to close the door and lock up and tell the rakyat to go home and stop Raya visitations, as the rakyat usually come to my house on other days during the movement control order (MCO).

“It is also unreasonable to not serve nearby rakyat to come to my house, even if it is just a glass of water. It is Raya season so there will be one or two ketupat, but not a table full of food,” he said.

Azman was criticised after one of his house guests posted a photograph of him and the politician at the latter’s home to Facebook.

MKINI

.

 

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle