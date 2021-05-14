NOW, DAILY CASES MAY HIT 9,000 BY JUNE, SAYS MOH – BUT WHAT’S THE POINT OF ‘SCARE-MONGERING’ THE PUBLIC – WHEN THE GOVT ITSELF IS LAX & FLIP-FLOPPING WITH SOP ROLLOUT – FASTER VACCINATION ROLLOUT, NOT REPEATED LOCKDOWNS THE SOLUTION – ALTHOUGH SOME IN MUHYIDDIN REGIME MIGHT PREFER PROLONGED EMERGENCY RULE

Daily cases may hit 9,000 by June due to SOP non-compliance, says ministry

THE Ministry of Health forecasts that Covid-19 cases in the country will hit approximately 9,000 new cases daily by June due to non-compliance to standard operating procedure (SOP).

The Susceptible, Exposed, Infectious and Removed (SEIR) model, forecast an upward trend in the number of cases from May 30, with almost 9,000 daily cases by June 6 with an infectivity rate (Rt) of more than 1.2.

Rt is used to measure how quickly the virus is spreading.

Previously, the ministry had forecasted around 5,000 new cases per day by June but daily Covid-19 cases have surpassed the previous forecast.

On May 12, a third movement-control order (MCO 3.0) was implemented nationwide in an effort to bring down the number of cases.

The SEIR model predicts that if SOP are observed, daily cases can be reduced to approximately 1,000 daily cases with an infectivity rate (Rt) of 0.8.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a tweet that the Rt for Malaysia as of May 13 stands at 1.14.

Perak recorded the highest infectivity rate at 1.32, followed by Terengganu (1.29) and Penang (1.21.).

Selangor, Johor, Malacca, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah and Pahang recorded an infectivity rate above 1.0.

Sabah, Kelantan, Putrajaya and Sarawak recorded an infectivity rate below 1.0.

Four cases were reported in Labuan while Perlis recorded zero cases.

Speed up immunisation instead of repeating lockdowns, says Sim

Bukit Mertajam Member of Parliament Steven Sim urges the government to take any measure to boost daily vaccination rates. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, May 14, 2021.