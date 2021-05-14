AFTER ‘MAT REMPIT’ RIOT, UMNO’S PUAD ZARKASHI PRAISES PARIT JAYA FOLK FOR STANDING UP TO MUHYIDDIN – ‘MAY THE 8TH PM BE ANCHORED TO REALITY’

“There is someone trying to link me to the gathering, burning of flares and unfurling of the “Kerajaan Gagal” (failed government) banner in Parti Raja, Batu Pahat.
“Perhaps it’s because I am the Batu Pahat Umno chief and I have consistently said the government is a failed one.
“It should be clarified that Parit Raja falls within the parliamentary constituency of Sri Gading, not Batu Pahat. So don’t accuse on a whim,” he said in a Facebook post.
Instead, Puad said the government should reflect on why such a protest happened.
“Don’t just think about arresting them,” he said.
He then went on to congratulate the people of Parit Raja for their protest.
“May the 8th prime minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) be anchored to reality,” he said.
Police have arrested a 21-year-old man to assist in investigations into the incident which happened last night. MKINI
Johor police nab man linked to anti-govt rally
“Not long after that police received a report about a video of a rally, where flares were lit and a banner was raised with the words reading ‘Kerajaan Gagal’, which did not comply with the set standard operating procedures.
The case is filed under section 144/269 of the penal code and section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. – Bernama
