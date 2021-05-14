AFTER ‘MAT REMPIT’ RIOT, UMNO’S PUAD ZARKASHI PRAISES PARIT JAYA FOLK FOR STANDING UP TO MUHYIDDIN – ‘MAY THE 8TH PM BE ANCHORED TO REALITY’

“There is someone trying to link me to the gathering, burning of flares and unfurling of the “Kerajaan Gagal” (failed government) banner in Parti Raja, Batu Pahat.

“Perhaps it’s because I am the Batu Pahat Umno chief and I have consistently said the government is a failed one.

“It should be clarified that Parit Raja falls within the parliamentary constituency of Sri Gading, not Batu Pahat. So don’t accuse on a whim,” he said in a Facebook post.

Instead, Puad said the government should reflect on why such a protest happened.

“Don’t just think about arresting them,” he said.

He then went on to congratulate the people of Parit Raja for their protest.

“May the 8th prime minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) be anchored to reality,” he said.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man to assist in investigations into the incident which happened last night. MKINI

Johor police nab man linked to anti-govt rally

