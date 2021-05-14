CALL OF DUTY, MURDER, TRAGEDY & EVEN A RIOT – AND FAKE RM30,000 COMPOUNDS ON FIRST DAY OF RAYA – MARRING AN OTHERWISE QUIET DAY, WITH FESTIVE SPIRITS GAGGED BY COVID-19
Call of duty: Melaka CID chief cuts short prayers, rushes to crime scene in Baju Raya
MELAKA: The state CID chief had to cut short a prayer session on the first day of Hari Raya to rush to a scene of a murder – wearing his Baju Raya.
Asst Comm Mohd Sukri Kaman said he was in the Sri Temenggong police quarters surau here on Thursday (May 13) morning when police received a call about a possible murder in Umbai.
“My colleagues and I on duty were creating a Hari Raya mood despite not being able to celebrate the festival with family members.
“We rushed from the surau straight to the scene,” he said.
ACP Mohd Sukri said this was the first time he had to lead a murder investigation on the first day of Hari Raya.
“I have worked during Hari Raya before and handled various criminal cases in my 20 years serving the force, but this was a heart-wrenching case as the victim was still in festive attire lying in a pool of blood,” he said.
A 36-year-old salesman was stabbed to death in his house at Kampung Berangan Enam, Umbai, here at 7.30am on Thursday.
The victim had earlier been involved in an argument with his former brother-in-law.
A scuffle ensued between the two and the victim was stabbed.
The victim succumbed to his injuries at the Melaka Hospital a few hours later.
ACP Mohd Sukri said police have launched a manhunt for the 32-year-old suspect who has a criminal record for drug abuse.
He said investigation is being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ANN
Teenage girl dies after private party in Alor Setar, nine arrested
ALOR SETAR: Police have arrested nine youths after a teenage girl who was at the same party with them was found dead in Pokok Sena here on Tuesday (May 11).
Kota Setar district police chief Asst Comm Ahmad Shukri Mat Akhir said the body of the 17-year-old from Jitra was found by the roadside of a rubber plantation.
“Pokok Sena police received information about the body found by the roadside at about 7.45pm.
“The body was taken to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital mortuary and is still pending post-mortem results,” he said.
The deceased was positively identified by her mother at 11am on Wednesday (May 12).
ACP Ahmad Shukri said there was a deep wound on the victim’s right thigh.
“The case will be investigated under Section 302 of Penal Code for murder.”
He said the nine arrested in two raids on May 12 at 5pm and at 11.15pm in Taman Derga Jaya were aged from 13 to 33, comprising six males and three females.
“All admitted that they were with the deceased at the private party which took place from the evening of May 9 till the early morning on May 10.
“Urine tests were conducted on them and one tested positive for ketamine use,” he said, adding that they had been remanded for six days until May 18. ANN
Raya SOP: Cops deny viral picture of RM30,000 compound
SEREMBAN (Bernama): Police have refuted a picture, which went viral on social media, on police operation in which compounds amounting to RM30,000 were purportedly issued to individuals for violating Hari Raya Aidilfitri standard operating procedure (SOP).
Nilai police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said on the other hand the picture showed house-to-house inspection on the first day of Aidilfitri in a housing area in Nilai Impian, Nilai on Thursday (May 13).
“The picture was falsely interpreted as an action to compound. In the actual event, police were conducting inspection with the media to check for compliance among residents on Aidilfitri SOP in the area.
“In the inspection, we found there was a very high rate of compliance among the people and there was no infringement of the SOP as stipulated by the National Security Council (NSC),” he said when contacted by Bernama here Friday (May 14).
The viral picture on Twitter showed account owner ‘No War But Class War’ uploaded the status “My housing area in Nilai Impian. House owner RM25K, Guests RM5K.
He advised the people to stop disseminating the picture or inaccurate news for sharing on social sites. – Bernama
Man held over viral rioting incident in Johor
JOHOR BARU (Bernama): Police have arrested a local man to assist investigation into a rioting incident in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat which went viral on social media on Thursday (May 13).
Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said the 21-year-old man was arrested at the Parit Raja Police Station at about 8.30pm after he was summoned to have his statement recorded on the incident.
He said police received an alert from the public at 11.04am that a banner criticising the government was spotted on a pedestrian bridge at Jalan Parit Raja heading to Ayer Hitam, but a visit to the location found that it had been taken down.
“Not long after that, police received a report about a video of a rally, lighting up of flares and raising of a banner which did not comply with the set standard operating procedures.
“Initial investigation found that the incident occurred in Parit Raja and it is believed that the banner raised during the rally is the same banner that was spotted on the bridge,” he said in a statement on Thursday night.
The case is being investigated under Section 144/269 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. – Bernama
ANN
.