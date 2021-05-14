CALL OF DUTY, MURDER, TRAGEDY & EVEN A RIOT – AND FAKE RM30,000 COMPOUNDS ON FIRST DAY OF RAYA – MARRING AN OTHERWISE QUIET DAY, WITH FESTIVE SPIRITS GAGGED BY COVID-19

Call of duty: Melaka CID chief cuts short prayers, rushes to crime scene in Baju Raya

MELAKA: The state CID chief had to cut short a prayer session on the first day of Hari Raya to rush to a scene of a murder – wearing his Baju Raya.

Asst Comm Mohd Sukri Kaman said he was in the Sri Temenggong police quarters surau here on Thursday (May 13) morning when police received a call about a possible murder in Umbai.

“My colleagues and I on duty were creating a Hari Raya mood despite not being able to celebrate the festival with family members.

“We rushed from the surau straight to the scene,” he said.

ACP Mohd Sukri said this was the first time he had to lead a murder investigation on the first day of Hari Raya.

“I have worked during Hari Raya before and handled various criminal cases in my 20 years serving the force, but this was a heart-wrenching case as the victim was still in festive attire lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

A 36-year-old salesman was stabbed to death in his house at Kampung Berangan Enam, Umbai, here at 7.30am on Thursday.

The victim had earlier been involved in an argument with his former brother-in-law.

A scuffle ensued between the two and the victim was stabbed.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at the Melaka Hospital a few hours later.

ACP Mohd Sukri said police have launched a manhunt for the 32-year-old suspect who has a criminal record for drug abuse.

He said investigation is being carried out under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ANN

