BOMBSHELL – ANTI-GOVT RIOTING IN BATU PAHAT – FLARES LIT, ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ BANNERS RAISED – 21-YEAR-OLD YOUTH ARRESTED, COPS TO INCREASE ‘ENFORCEMENTS’ IN THE AREA

BATU PAHAT: Police here arrested a 21-year old after videos and photographs of a gathering, which saw flares being lit and a banner with the words “kerajaan gagal” being displayed, made its rounds on social media.

Batu Pahat police chief Ismail Dollah said the arrest was made after a police report was lodged at 7.36pm on the video of the gathering.

Those who attended the gathering were alleged to have flouted SOPs.

Ismail said preliminary investigations show that the gathering was held in Parit Raja and it is believed that the banner had been hung then.

He also confirmed that police had received several calls, between midnight and 1am, of “mat rempits” loitering in the area. The crowd he said was subsequently dispersed.

“To date, police have arrested a 21-year old to facilitate investigations,” he said in a statement.

The case will be investigated under Section 144 of the Penal Code for unlawful assembly and Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

“Police enforcement will be increased in Batu Pahat, especially in Parit Raja.”

Ismail asked those with information on the incident to come forward or contact the Parit Raja police station at 07-4541222 or the Batu Pahat police station at 07-4363300. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

