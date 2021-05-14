‘PHARMACY OF THE WORLD’ – INDIA OR CHINA? FROM INDIA’S OWN NOTORIOUS BLACK MARKET TO CARGO SUSPENSION TO PRICE HIKE – INDIA’S COVID CRISIS SHOWS HOW MUCH IT ACTUALLY DEPENDS ON CHINA

Business, Politics | May 14, 2021 by | 0 Comments

   

     

    

   

   

The suspension of cargo services was a huge blow to India as it struggles with record-breaking infections.

   

  

  

    

    

   

    

   
Coronavirus - Oxygen Concentrators Seized After Matrix Cellular Services CEO Gourav Khanna Arrested

   

   

   

    

    

    

     

   

   

  

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle