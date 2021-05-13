BE VERY CAREFUL – COPS MONITORING RAYA POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Police monitoring ‘Raya posts’ on social media

SEREMBAN: Police checks in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations are not focused solely at roadblocks.

It will also involve monitoring posts on social media such as Facebook to ensure that the government’s order to curb the spread of Covid-19 is complied with.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Muhammad Mat Yusop said although there has been less traffic in the last few days and a reduced number of vehicles entering the state, monitoring and checks would continue to be conducted by over 160 personnel here.

“After Aidilfitri prayers, some people might go visiting, so today, the number of observation teams has been increased to conduct checks around residential areas and district borders in the state.

“If the teams receive posts with photos showing violations of standard operating procedure (SOP), action will be taken,” he told reporters after visiting the roadblock at the Senawang toll Thursday (May 13).

Muhammad said there was also a high level of SOP compliance based on checks at several main mosques in the state.

Meanwhile, Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said inspection of the housing estates in Nilai Impian on the first day of Raya found no SOP violations.

– Bernama

.